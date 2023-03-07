Yellowjackets Star Teases "Satisfying" Start to Season 2

The wait for new Yellowjackets is almost over, and it sounds like the return of Showtime's twisty hit series will leave its biggest fans satisfied. Yellowjackets begins its second season on March 24th, continuing the saga of a soccer team lost in the wilderness and the adult versions of the players as they wrestle with their troubled pasts. While sophomore seasons of breakout hits can sometimes feel like a letdown, star Jasmin Savoy Brown is confident that won't be the case with Yellowjackets.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (ahead of her role in this weekend's Scream VI), Brown revealed that Season 2 of Yellowjackets will be just as exciting and surprising than the first. In fact, things are going to get even more intense when the series makes its return.

"Like, whatever you are hoping is going to happen, it's worse than that. It's worse than that," Brown teased. She went on to say that episodes one and two of the new season are "very satisfying" and the sixth episode is especially disturbing.

"But it just gets worse and worse," the continued. "Worse as in better. And episode six is really disturbing and I've never seen anything like that before."

Several people involved in Yellowjackets have been teasing a darker and more disturbing sophomore season. Recently, co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco revealed that the cannibalism aspect of the show will be far from its darkest element when all is said and done.

"If we do our job right, the eating of a person will not be the most transgressive thing that these young women do in the wilderness," he told EW. "That's just the tip of the iceberg."

"If Season 1 was about our teen characters learning to adapt to their harsh surroundings, Season 2 is where it really just explodes," Lisco continued.

All in all, it sounds like Yellowjackets Season 2 is going to be even bigger and bolder than its first season, and it may test the resiliency of some of its fanbase. Many, of course, will be beyond excited to know that the insanity is just getting started.

