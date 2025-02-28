Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 4 Recap: “12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis” (Spoilers)

Season 3 of Yellowjackets continues the show’s nerve-wracking investigation of how trauma can change someone’s life. In the past timeline, the harsh cold of winter was replaced by the tender warmth of summer. Even so, the wilderness still haunts the Yellowjackets, with the team dealing with the supposedly supernatural entity who craves blood and sacrifices. Meanwhile, in the present timeline, the survivors must come to terms with the consequences of the awful things they have done to remain alive, both in the woods and after returning home. Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 4, proves there’s no escaping the past as the survivors confront new threats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers below for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 4

The fourth episode of the new Yellowjackets season, “12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis,” centers on the wilderness group putting their former teacher on trial for allegedly burning down their cabin. In the present timeline, relationships continue to fracture as Shauna faces mysterious threats, Taissa and Van confront their beliefs about the wilderness’s power, and Misty deals with her isolation from the group.

Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 4 Recap

Image courtesy of Showtime

While Season 3, Episode 4 of Yellowjackets is not as packed with new developments as the previous week, it still carries quite the emotional punch. Let’s break the episode down, scene by scene.

Dreams and Messages

Episode 4 opens with serene images of sunlight streaming through treetops as the Yellowjackets survivors escort Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) back to their camp. Walking in single file through the dense woods, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Akhila (Nia Sondaya), and Van (Liv Hewson) trail at the end of the line discussing their shared hallucination from inside the cave. Shauna dismissively tells her friends the dream “was not too weird,” casually adding she’s experienced far worse nightmares during their time in the wilderness. When Akhila thoughtfully suggests their vision might have been a message from something greater, Shauna sardonically agrees but interprets it simply as a warning to “stay far away from the cave.”

Make Him Pay

At camp, Travis (Kevin Alves) awakens to find the girls returning with Coach Ben in tow. Both Travis and Lottie (Courtney Eaton)—the only two who remained behind during the hunt for Ben—appear visibly shocked to see their former teacher alive. Coach Ben surveys the makeshift settlement with evident surprise, taking in the impressive structures and small animal farm the survivors have managed to construct during his absence.

Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) begins leading Coach Ben toward a hut, prompting immediate confrontation from Shauna, who questions what Natalie intends to do with him. Shauna vocally demands they make Ben pay for allegedly trying to kill them, continuing to blame him for the cabin fire. Natalie firmly counters that “that’s not how we’ll do things,” asserting her leadership position. Lottie backs Natalie, stating that only “It” can decide between life and death—a clear reference to their growing wilderness belief system. Meanwhile, Melissa (Jenna Burgess) sides with Shauna, insisting Ben must face consequences for nearly burning them alive.

Taking a more measured approach, Natalie suggests the fire might have been a freak accident and argues that Coach Ben deserves the chance to defend himself and tell his side of the story. She emphasizes the importance of doing things properly, which means conducting a formal trial.

[Intro Plays]

A Fair Trial

The survivors transform the center of their camp into an impromptu tribunal. Natalie announces that a verdict will require a two-thirds majority, prompting immediate protest from Shauna, who pushes for a simple majority rule instead. Natalie stands her ground, noting that actual trials demand jury unanimity, making two-thirds a reasonable compromise. Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) quickly interjects to affirm the rules are settled and volunteers herself as prosecutor, effectively shutting down the brewing argument between Shauna and Natalie.

Attention turns to who will defend Coach Ben. All eyes fall on Misty (Samantha Hanratty), who looks around and questions why everyone is staring at her. Van suggests Misty should defend Ben since he’s “her boyfriend,” earning a dismissive response from Misty, who rejects both the humor and the implication, stating Ben “is not the man she knew.” Natalie pulls Misty aside for a private conversation, explaining she represents Ben’s best chance for a fair trial. With stark pragmatism, Natalie points out that if Misty can’t prove his innocence, “he will die anyway,” but if she succeeds, “she will be saving a life.” After weighing these consequences, Misty reluctantly agrees to serve as Ben’s defense counsel.

Karmic Brakes

Image courtesy of Showtime

In the present timeline, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Jeff (Warren Kole) enter an auto repair garage. Approaching the mechanic with suspicion, Shauna directly suggests her brake wire was deliberately cut. The mechanic calmly corrects her diagnosis, explaining it’s simply a faulty brake booster. When Shauna persists with her sabotage theory, the mechanic firmly maintains there’s nothing suspicious about the situation, promising to replace the part within an hour.

Once alone with Jeff, Shauna continues to voice her skepticism, finding it too coincidental that her brakes would suddenly fail. Jeff responds with unexpected philosophical depth, suggesting it might be karma for their past actions—specifically what they did to Kevyn. When Shauna attempts to absolve him of responsibility, Jeff remains steadfast about his moral culpability, lamenting that he did nothing to stop “the whole affair.” He draws a poignant parallel: now, just as they failed to intervene in certain events, the van similarly “doesn’t stop.”

An Ominous Call

Elsewhere, Lottie (Simone Kessell) exits a luxurious hotel when her phone rings. It’s Taissa (Tawny Cypress) calling, immediately questioning Lottie about the night Natalie (Juliette Lewis) died. Specifically, Taissa wants clarification about what Lottie meant when she claimed “It” was pleased with them and they would “see the results.” Lottie evasively claims not to remember her statement before abruptly ending the call, claiming she’s busy. The camera lingers on Taissa’s frustrated expression as she insists they need to talk, her words falling on deaf ears.

A Vision of Truth

Back in the past timeline, Lottie is tending to a flower garden when Akhila approaches hesitantly. Akhila confesses her reluctance to seek Lottie out but feels compelled to share what happened in the cave. She explains that her hallucinations didn’t feel like mere dreams but rather like memories with profound significance. Lottie’s expression brightens as she helps Akhila interpret the experience, telling her she glimpsed “the truth” and received a vision from the wilderness itself. Empowered by this validation, Akhila expresses her readiness to explore her connection with the wilderness, prompting Lottie to eagerly request more details about the cave.

Defense Strategy

Coach Ben sits tied to a fallen tree trunk, observing the ducks the Yellowjackets have domesticated. Misty approaches and suddenly punches him in the face, demanding to know how he could burn down the cabin with her inside after everything she had done for him, including preventing his suicide attempt. Visibly wounded emotionally, Misty tells Coach Ben she thought they were friends.

Ben maintains his innocence, insisting he would never hurt her and didn’t set the cabin ablaze. When Misty demands proof, Ben acknowledges the impossibility of proving his innocence, especially in what he dismissively calls a “mockup high school trial.” He describes the proceedings as a “farce” with his fate already sealed, which he cites as all the more reason to be honest with her now. Convinced by his sincerity, Misty advises Ben against dismissing the trial as a farce out loud. She instructs him to measure his words carefully, promising they’ll win and prove his innocence.

Doing Something Good

In the present timeline, Shauna discovers Jeff filling a box labeled “Charity” with random items. When questioned, Jeff explains he’s attempting to accumulate positive karma points to counterbalance his past misdeeds, adding that he’s also determined to find a cat that’s been missing for two years.

Jeff calls for Callie (Sarah Desjardins) to contribute to the charity box. Callie approaches and sarcastically asks Shauna if their sudden philanthropic efforts are meant to compensate for putting Lottie “in the streets.” Shauna sharply warns Callie never to mention Lottie’s name again. Meanwhile, Jeff continues adding items to the box, repeatedly emphasizing his desperate need to “do something good.” Seeing her husband’s distress, Shauna agrees to help with his karmic quest. Jeff brightens, revealing he’s already signed them up for volunteer work. Callie promptly declares she’s “out” and exits the room.

A Stupid Idea

Image courtesy of Showtime

Taissa and Van (Lauren Ambrose) sit outside a café discussing their plan. Van suggests they might be wasting time on “a stupid idea.” Taissa acknowledges the idea might seem ridiculous but insists if “It” chooses someone, they’ll know for certain.

As “Fresh Blood” by Eels plays in the background, Taissa purchases a deck of cards, selects the Queen of Hearts, and hands it to Van, who places it on the ground near some trash bags. They observe as a woman steps on the card, notices it stuck to her shoe, and discards it. Next, a child picks up the card with delight before her mother scolds her and throws it away again. Finally, a man approaches, examines the card with apparent recognition, and thoughtfully tucks it into his pocket. Van appears stunned, now seemingly convinced that “It” has indeed selected someone. She and Taissa rise and begin following the man.

All Rise

In the past timeline, Van announces the commencement of “The People vs. Benjamin Scott” on charges of arson and multiple counts of attempted murder. Dressed in a makeshift toga, she explains the requirement for a two-thirds majority verdict before introducing “the honorable Judge Natalie,” who emerges from her hut wearing a deer skull as a headdress.

Natalie officially opens the proceedings by knocking on her wooden stand with a crude hammer and instructing Taissa to call her first witness. Taissa summons Mari (Alexa Barajas), who appears surprised by the selection. As Mari approaches, Misty reminds Coach Ben that she’s risking herself for him and warns him not to make her look foolish.

Taissa begins questioning Mari but is immediately interrupted by Misty, who insists the witness must be sworn in. Van realizes they’ve forgotten this crucial step and looks around uncertainly. Lottie steps forward holding the deck of cards, offers it to Mari to touch, and begins reciting: “I vow by the Wilderness to honor Its virtue as my own. Whatever It asks, I’ll answer. What It says, I will listen. What It needs…” Before she can finish, Natalie interrupts, simplifying the oath to telling “the truth, the whole truth, and that’s it.” Mari agrees.

Taissa opens by expressing the group’s relief at Mari’s safe return from her “traumatic ordeal.” Misty immediately objects, arguing that Taissa is offering opinion rather than fact. Natalie sustains the objection, agreeing that Taissa is indeed stating her personal views. Redirecting, Taissa asks Mari directly if she considers her experience traumatic. Mari confirms that the kidnapping was indeed traumatic, adding that Ben forced her to eat bats and frequently talked to someone who wasn’t there. When asked if she believes Ben is deranged, Mari cautiously responds she thinks he might be.

Taissa then questions why Ben held Mari captive. Mari explains he didn’t want her returning to camp to reveal his location—which she ultimately did anyway. Mari’s expression reveals subtle guilt about betraying Ben’s trust. When asked why Ben wanted his location kept secret, Mari states he feared “payback.” Taissa seizes on this apparent admission of guilt and concludes her questioning.

Misty begins her cross-examination by asking what precisely Ben feared payback for. Mari admits uncertainty but assumes it was for burning the cabin. Misty emphasizes that Mari’s assumptions aren’t factual evidence, then asks if Ben could have killed Mari in the cave. Mari acknowledges he could have. Misty systematically highlights that Ben chose not to harm Mari—in fact, he rescued her from the pit where she fell. When asked why, Mari admits Ben didn’t want her to die. Misty then delivers her key point: does that sound like the behavior of a vengeful murderer? Mari concedes it doesn’t.

Tapioca Duty

In the present timeline, Shauna questions Jeff about signing them up to volunteer at the retirement home where Misty (Christina Ricci) works. Jeff apologetically confesses he didn’t realize it was Misty’s workplace, adding optimistically that they probably won’t even see her. Almost immediately, Misty appears, pushing an elderly resident in a wheelchair. She approaches Shauna’s car with visible anger.

Jeff inquires if something’s happening between the women, but Shauna dismissively explains “that’s just Misty being Misty.” Confronting Shauna, Misty demands to know how she dares appear at her workplace and questions whether Shauna has come to apologize. Shauna proudly maintains she has nothing to apologize for. Their exchange grows increasingly hostile until Jeff interrupts, sensing the tension. He explains they’re there to volunteer and follow Misty’s instructions. Misty’s expression transforms into a devilish smile as she assigns them to “tapioca duty.” Though Shauna doesn’t understand what this entails, Misty’s expression leads to immediate refusal. Misty insists Shauna must comply, declaring this submission “even better than an apology.” She walks away laughing while Shauna contemplates what horrors await her.

Who Started the Fire?

At the wilderness trial, Misty questions Shauna about her activities the night of the fire, specifically why she was awake. Shauna explains she was journaling because she couldn’t sleep. Misty then directly asks if Shauna started the fire herself. Shauna vehemently denies this, calling Misty “crazy” for the suggestion.

Misty methodically builds her case, noting the timing: the fire occurred the same night Natalie was chosen as leader, a decision Shauna visibly resents. She presses Shauna repeatedly about whether she believes she deserves leadership more than Natalie. Though Shauna denies this, Misty persists, highlighting Shauna’s significant contributions to their survival—including carving Javi’s (Luciano Leroux) meat when others couldn’t—which might foster a sense of entitlement. When Shauna deflects by questioning Misty’s theory, Misty suggests Shauna might have started the fire to create a crisis where she could demonstrate her value. Taissa objects to this line of questioning, and Misty withdraws.

Taissa then questions Shauna, asking if she considers Ben a hero. Shauna flatly says no. Asked if Ben helped during her labor, Shauna again responds negatively, recalling how Ben claimed ignorance of healthcare, as he merely “pressed play on VHS” as a teacher, before retreating to his bedroom while she was bleeding. When asked why she believes Ben started the fire, Shauna explains that Ben consistently judges them and fears them because they do “whatever they have to do to stay alive”—and Ben knows he’s not part of their group. Taissa concludes her questioning, returning to her seat with a self-satisfied smile, clearly pleased with pushing Ben closer to a death sentence.

Stalking the Prey

In the present timeline, Van and Taissa follow the man who picked up the Queen of Hearts card. They notice he’s carrying a child’s dress in a laundry bag, prompting Van to wonder if he might have children. Taissa darkly suggests an alternative interpretation—perhaps he’s a pedophile, and that explains the dress. When the man enters his apartment building, Van and Taissa rush to catch the closing door and continue their pursuit.

Unhealthy Fantasies

At the nursing home, Jeff charms a group of elderly residents as he helps Randy (Jeff Holman) host a bingo game. Misty observes from a distance, smiling at Jeff’s natural rapport with the seniors. She then enters a resident’s room, Svetlana’s, and inquires whether a letter on her table is from Walter – in Season 2, Walter pretends to be Svetlana’s son to approach Misty. Learning it isn’t, Misty appears visibly disappointed, suggesting she misses Walter and regrets their breakup.

In the kitchen, Shauna listens to music while happily preparing tapioca. Misty discovers her and expresses confusion at Shauna’s apparent enjoyment of the task. She points out this should be punishing for Shauna, given that cooking for her family constitutes most of her daily routine. Shauna retorts that cooking isn’t her only activity and turns the conversation around, suggesting she should be the one punishing Misty. This enrages Misty, who reminds Shauna she was also in the car when the brakes failed, putting her life at equal risk. She repeatedly demands an apology, which Shauna refuses to provide, instead belittling Misty further.

The camera reveals Misty briefly fantasizing about stabbing Shauna in the back with a kitchen knife lying on the counter. Recognizing the darkness of her thoughts, Misty declares out loud that it’s “unhealthy” to remain near Shauna. She collects her belongings and departs. On her way out, Misty passes Svetlana’s room, impulsively stealing both the letter and several puzzle pieces, ensuring the elderly woman can never complete the puzzle she’s been working on for four weeks.

Reasonable Doubt

Image courtesy of Showtime

The present-day scene shows Lottie talking to a mirror, practicing an apology to people she’s hurt. Whether she’s rehearsing for the Yellowjackets survivors or her former cult remains ambiguous as the scene transitions back to the past timeline trial.

Misty questions Lottie about pre-fire attitudes toward her wilderness beliefs. Lottie acknowledges not everyone agreed with her spiritual interpretations then. Misty then asks if, historically speaking, people have burned houses over belief disagreements. Lottie confirms this historical pattern. Misty employs an unexpected defense strategy, suggesting multiple survivors had motives to burn the cabin: Shauna, Gen, Natalie, or Melissa might have rejected the wilderness beliefs; Taissa only participated in prayer circles because her girlfriend Van believed. When Melissa angrily denies burning the cabin, Natalie calls for order.

Misty then asks if Lottie herself had motive—specifically whether “It” telling her she wouldn’t be leader anymore could provoke such action. When Lottie denies setting the fire, Misty clarifies she’s not accusing Lottie but establishing whether context suggests a potential motive. Lottie reluctantly admits “maybe.”

Addressing the group, Misty crystallizes her argument: if everyone had potential motives, anyone could have started the fire. This creates reasonable doubt about Ben’s guilt. Lottie concedes that condemning Ben would be unfair under these circumstances. The audience appears increasingly swayed, including Akhila.

Meanwhile, Shauna approaches Taissa, asking about her strategy to secure Ben’s conviction. Taissa admits uncertainty, having planned to rest her case. Shauna then reveals her trump card: Natalie knew where Coach Ben was hiding all along. When Taissa asks how long Shauna has known this, Shauna deflects, suggesting Taissa question Natalie directly.

Nice One, Shauna

In the present timeline, Shauna finishes preparing vegetables in the nursing home kitchen. Entering the walk-in freezer to store them, she accidentally drops a container of hamburgers. While kneeling to clean the mess, someone closes the freezer door, trapping her inside. Despite shouting and using frozen meat as a battering ram, she remains trapped. Suddenly, she hears Jackie’s voice and turns to find her dead childhood friend sitting inside the freezer with her.

Lock Your Door

Van and Taissa continue trailing their target inside his apartment building. Van’s discomfort grows increasingly evident. They follow the man to his door, where Taissa indicates it’s time for their sacrifice. Van attempts to dissuade her, noting they lack a way into the apartment. Taissa tries the doorknob and finds it unlocked, declaring this “a sign.”

Van firmly states she “can’t do this.” Taissa admits her own reluctance but frames the killing as necessary for Van’s survival—the wilderness will cure her cancer if they provide another victim. Van forcefully rejects this bargain, declaring “F–k the Wilderness” and expressing that while she wants more time with Taissa, not at such a cost. She suggests they simply enjoy whatever time remains. Taissa appears to agree to leave, though her expression reveals lingering doubt. She proposes an alternative plan, instructing Van to meet her at the park’s edge in an hour with specific directions about which train to take.

Disorder in the Court

Back at the trial, Natalie asks if Taissa has additional witnesses. Taissa calls Natalie herself to testify. Misty objects on procedural grounds since Natalie serves as judge, but Natalie overrules this concern and takes the stand.

Taissa presses Natalie about when she last saw Coach Ben. Natalie reveals she spotted him near the cabin the day it burned, specifically as he was leaving after they returned with Javi’s body. When Taissa probes why Natalie didn’t stop Ben from leaving, Natalie leverages her judge status to avoid answering directly.

Changing tactics, Taissa asks whether Natalie finds Ben’s departure right before the fire suspicious. Natalie suggests it could be coincidental, noting many potential fire causes: a spark from the fireplace or a fallen candle. When asked if she ever considered Ben deliberately setting the fire, Natalie acknowledges she couldn’t pursue that theory since he wasn’t around to question.

Taissa then reveals her bombshell: accusing Natalie of knowing Ben’s location all along while ordering the group not to search for him. Forced to confess, Natalie admits knowing Ben was alive but defends her decision, explaining he wanted no contact with the group and posed no threat. This revelation ignites Shauna’s fury, who demands to know how Natalie could unilaterally decide Ben wasn’t dangerous, especially given he nearly killed them all.

As Natalie fights back tears, chaos erupts among the survivors who feel betrayed by their leader. Taissa concludes her questioning. After a tense moment, Natalie announces Misty’s turn to call witnesses. In a bold strategic move, Misty summons Coach Ben himself to testify.

Human Popsicle

In the present timeline, Jeff entertains a crowd of nursing home residents who laugh appreciatively at his jokes. Meanwhile, Randy dejectedly heads to the kitchen for snacks, disappointed that Jeff has stolen the spotlight.

Inside the freezer, Shauna desperately pounds on the door, hoping someone will hear. Jackie’s apparition taunts her, suggesting Jeff was right about karma—Shauna deserves this frozen death for her past actions. Jackie draws a parallel between their situations, noting Shauna might die frozen just as Jackie did in the wilderness. Jackie accuses Shauna of knowing someone is trying to kill her for past actions but responding with unfounded accusations rather than a meaningful investigation. When Shauna begs Jackie to leave her alone, Jackie responds that she represents “the most interesting part of Shauna.” Shauna denies this, prompting Jackie to ask whether Shauna became the person she wanted to be after Jackie’s death or merely became “this”—gesturing to Shauna’s current state. As Shauna shivers, Jackie offers cold comfort, telling her she’ll “be warm soon”—a chilling euphemism for approaching death.

Outside the freezer, Randy retrieves snacks and hears thumping. Realizing someone is trapped, he quickly releases Shauna. She immediately storms to reception demanding Misty’s whereabouts, accusing her of the imprisonment. The receptionist informs her Misty left hours earlier, leaving Shauna visibly confused about her assailant’s identity.

Crime and Punishment

Image courtesy of Showtime

In the past timeline, Misty questions Ben about his motivation for coaching. Ben candidly admits he never wanted to be a coach. Pushing further, Misty notes he must have had some reason for substitute teaching. Ben acknowledges his lack of interest in working with teenagers, prompting Misty to question why he spent nine years at their high school when he could have sought other positions.

Ben explains the Yellowjackets were the state’s best team, and he hoped remaining associated with them might eventually lead to better opportunities. Misty bitterly asks if he simply planned to hate them while waiting. Ben’s expression softens as he confesses he genuinely enjoyed teaching. Moreover, he grew to care for the Yellowjackets because they were “unrelenting underdogs” like himself.

When Misty asks if he ever wanted to harm the girls, Ben offers concrete examples of his protective actions: covering for them when they got drunk before their first away game, risking his career to shield them from consequences; not reporting Taissa and Van after catching them in the parking lot; assigning Misty as equipment manager rather than putting her on the team where she might face bullying for inadequate performance. He explains his own dysfunctional family background motivated him to care for the girls as no one had done for him.

Misty then asks why, if he cared so much, did he abandon them? Ben’s composure cracks as he describes how everything changed after the crash: Misty amputated his leg, no one heeded his guidance, and all sorts of things happened—a clear reference to their descent into cannibalism. He expresses frustration at being put on trial despite his only action being an attempt to escape the horrors unfolding around him. He confesses his deepest fear: believing once the girls no longer needed his leadership, he might become their next meal.

Breaking down completely, Ben admits he cowardly left the girls behind, replicating his own family’s pattern of abandonment. He apologizes profusely for leaving and expresses shame at behaving as his parents would have. After a moment of heavy silence, Ben offers a final observation: despite not understanding their belief system, he genuinely admires how the survivors pushed themselves to overcome immeasurable odds. He concludes by reiterating his innocence—he could never attempt to kill them.

As Ben delivers this emotional testimony, the camera pans across the survivors’ faces, showing many moved to tears. When Ben finishes, Misty ends her questioning. Taissa appears troubled.

Duplicate Cat

In the present timeline, Jeff returns home and questions why Shauna abandoned him at the retirement home. He notices Shauna holding a cat and quickly objects to adoption. Shauna explains she left because the elderly people were not her good karma thing due to the conflict with Misty. Instead, she visited multiple animal shelters searching for the missing cat Jeff mentioned earlier.

Jeff initially appears impressed that Shauna found the long-missing pet. Shauna quickly corrects his misunderstanding, explaining the original cat is most likely dead. She’s found a similar-looking replacement they can present to the owners, who will never know the truth. Though Jeff expresses disappointment at Shauna’s deception even in attempting a good deed, he appreciates her effort to support what matters to him and thanks her for her thoughtfulness.

Buy Me a Pretzel

“Linger” by The Cranberries plays as the scene shifts to the park where Taissa instructed Van to meet her. There, Taissa leads Van toward a “surprise.” Passing a pretzel vendor, Taissa asks Van to buy her one. Though puzzled, Van listens as Taissa reminds her of a past promise: someday, Van would take Taissa to New York, buy her a pretzel, and take her on a horse ride. Right on cue, a horse-drawn carriage approaches, revealing Taissa’s romantic gesture.

Van appears touched but confesses she has no cash for pretzels. Taissa offers her money. As Van pays the vendor, Taissa notices her hand trembling noticeably. Taissa’s smile fades, replaced by concern. When she asks if everything’s okay, Van dismisses it as merely the day’s adrenaline. Though Van cheerfully leads Taissa toward the carriage to continue their date, Taissa remains visibly worried, clearly connecting Van’s symptoms to their earlier decision not to kill the man chosen by the Queen of Hearts card.

Two-Thirds Majority

Back in the past, Natalie gathers everyone for the vote on Coach Ben’s fate. She announces that she, Misty, and Taissa should abstain due to their deep involvement in the proceedings. She first calls for those finding Ben guilty to raise their hands; Shauna, Melissa, and Van are among those who do. Next, she asks for votes declaring him innocent, with Travis, Lottie, and Akhila raising their hands. Neither side achieves the required two-thirds majority.

Desperate to reach a conclusion, Natalie suggests they continue voting until a consensus emerges. After several inconclusive rounds, Shauna erupts in anger, shouting that Ben tried to burn them alive. She and Melissa pressure Gen (Vanessa Prasad), who eventually raises her hand to support guilt. Misty protests that Shauna is manipulating the process. Though Natalie attempts to intervene, declaring the trial over, Shauna continues intimidating holdouts, glaring at Lottie until she, too, raises her hand. Peer pressure subsequently sways Travis and Akhila.

Shauna triumphantly announces they’ve achieved the necessary majority. Natalie, visibly distressed, tearfully declares Ben guilty of attempted murder. Ben appears resigned rather than surprised or disappointed. Natalie instructs Van to return Ben to his holding cell before departing herself.

As the crowd disperses, Melissa approaches Shauna, praising her actions as amazing and declaring her powerful. Shauna holds Melissa’s hand, reciprocating affection in exchange for this validation. Lottie observes this interaction with puzzlement before approaching Travis, who holds a tree bark with a crude drawing: a horizontal body surrounded by three standing figures. When Lottie inquires about its meaning, Travis simply states: “It’s the outcome.”

New Body Found

In the present timeline, Misty shines a black light on the letter stolen from Svetlana, hoping to discover a hidden message from Walter. Finding nothing, she turns to her laptop and navigates to the Citizen Detectives online forum, where a new post features a hidden image about a recently discovered body.

Misty’s phone vibrates with a message from Walter: “I just heard about Lottie, are you okay?” Confused by this reference, Misty returns to her computer and opens the hidden image. Her expression transforms into shock as she views a photograph of Lottie’s bloodied body lying at the bottom of stairs in a dark alley.

The scene shifts to the crime scene itself, where police radio chatter confirms official presence. Forensic photographers document the scene with camera flashes illuminating Lottie’s corpse in stark, intermittent bursts of light before the screen cuts to black.

[Credits roll]

How did you enjoy Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 4? What will Coach Ben’s punishment be, in your opinion? Join the discussion in the comments!