Yellowjackets Season 3 Premiere Recap: ‘It Girl’ (Spoilers)

Nearly two years after its critically acclaimed second season, Yellowjackets makes its highly anticipated return to television, now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. The Emmy-nominated series has captivated audiences since its 2021 debut with its dual-timeline narrative following the survivors of a 1996 plane crash, both in their traumatic past and their haunted present. With its masterful blend of psychological horror, dark comedy, and complex character studies brought to life by its stellar ensemble cast, the show has established itself as one of television’s most compelling dramas. As Season 3 begins, expectations couldn’t be higher, and the very first episode of the new season answers burning questions while setting the tone for the future.

Spoilers below for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 1

Six weeks after Natalie’s (Juliette Lewis) shocking death at Camp Green Pine and months after the cabin burned down in the past timeline, Yellowjackets Season 3 returns with an episode that masterfully plays with audience expectations. Opening with what appears to be another ritual hunt but reveals itself as something more complex, the premiere establishes how both timelines have evolved since Season 2. In the past, the survivors have created a seemingly functional society during the spring months, though dark undercurrents persist beneath their games and ceremonies. In the present, Natalie’s demise reverberates through the survivors’ lives while new mysteries emerge to haunt both them and their families. The episode demonstrates how trauma manifests across generations, whether through teenage rebellion, desperate attempts at connection, or the ongoing influence of whatever supernatural force still holds sway over these women’s lives.

Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 1 Recap

There’s much to unpack in the first episode of Yellowjackets Season 3. So, let’s break down the episode, scene by scene.

Tag, You’re It

The episode opens with a tense sequence: Mari (Alexa Barajas) races through sun-dappled woods, terror evident on her face. The absence of snow and the lush greenery immediately establish that several months have passed since the cabin burned down. As Mari flees from unseen pursuers, we see two other girls chasing her through the forest. She takes cover behind a large tree, breathing heavily, before attempting to change direction—only to be brutally tackled by Shauna (Sophie Nélisse).

The scene initially mirrors the pilot’s hunting sequence, complete with Mari’s genuine fear, but takes a sharp turn when Shauna demands Mari “give it to her.” When Mari refuses, a violent struggle ensues, culminating in Shauna biting Mari’s hand to force her to release whatever she’s holding. The commotion draws the rest of the team, and Mari complains about Shauna’s bite, but Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) calmly explains that these are simply the rules of their game: when tagged, you must surrender “it” to whoever caught you.

The camera pulls back to reveal Misty (Samantha Hanratty) sprinting away in the background as “Maxwell Murder” by Rancid plays, with the other girls giving chase. Misty reaches what appears to be a designated “goal,” claiming victory for her team. Mari’s fear transforms into gloating as she reveals she was merely acting as a decoy, while Shauna glares daggers at her, clearly furious about being outmaneuvered.

It’s Peaceful in the Woods

Yellowjackets’ intro transitions to a sweeping aerial shot of the wilderness, accompanied by Cat Stevens’ “Morning Has Broken.” The camera descends to reveal an impressive camp the survivors have constructed, featuring multiple makeshift huts built from wood and straw. A small farm area houses ducks and rabbits, indicating the group has established sustainable food sources. The sequence shows various survivors going about their morning routines: Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) tenderly combs Van’s (Liv Hewson) hair in a quiet moment of intimacy, while Travis (Kevin Alves) engages in a game of Broken Telephone with other survivors, showing he’s found ways to cope with his grief over Javi (Luciano Leroux).

The peaceful scene is interrupted by Misty’s horn blast, drawing excited survivors from their activities. As they gather, Mari crosses paths with Shauna, deliberately taunting her about her earlier defeat. When Shauna asks about Mari’s bandaged hand, Mari maintains her smug demeanor. Natalie intervenes, asking if Shauna plans to join them, to which Shauna responds with bitter sarcasm, mockingly referring to Natalie as “queen” before declaring she’ll stay at camp. The exchange clearly demonstrates the lingering tension over Natalie’s position as Antler Queen.

Summer Solstice

Van announces the beginning of their first Summer Solstice Festival, a moment that provides crucial exposition about the survivors’ recent history. Speaking to the gathered group, Van explains that their earlier game, which she admits needs a better name than “Capture the Bone,” establishes that the losing team must play the role of servants to the winners for the remainder of the day. Despite the potential darkness of such an arrangement, the mood remains cheerful—everyone except Shauna seems to be embracing the celebration. During her speech, Van recounts how the group survived the winter: under Natalie’s leadership, they maintained the cabin’s fire for twelve grueling days until spring finally arrived. She also celebrates Gen’s (Mya Lowe) promotion to hunter after receiving training from Natalie and praises Taissa’s architectural skills in constructing their new shelters.

Meanwhile, the camera cuts to Shauna alone in her hut, her pen scratching angrily across the pages of her diary. Her written words reveal her bitter perspective on their situation: she views their ceremonies and rituals as elaborate delusions, mere fantasies created to justify their descent into cannibalism. The contrast between the joyous celebration outside and Shauna’s dark musings establishes the deep divide in how different survivors are processing their trauma.

Suburban Bliss

After the tense openings of the Summer Solstice Festival, Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 1 shifts to the present timeline, where we find Callie (Sarah Desjardins) perched in her bedroom window, taking long drags from a joint while checking her phone. When it rings, she startles, quickly realizing she’s running late. As she scrambles to get dressed, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) enters, expressing surprise at finding her daughter still at home. Their interaction is loaded with tension as they engage in superficial small talk about Natalie’s funeral. The conversation takes a turn when Shauna complains about unwashed dinner dishes in the sink. Callie’s response is pointed—she questions why her mother suddenly cares about dishes, considering everything they went through. The air grows thicker with tension when Shauna detects the lingering scent of marijuana and confronts her daughter about smoking at 7:30 in the morning. Callie maintains her defiant attitude, brushing off her mother’s concern as she leaves, claiming she’s already late.

Deep Breaths

We find Misty (Christina Ricci) attempting to meditate on her bed, a pair of headphones delivering a guided meditation track that seems at odds with her visible agitation. Walter (Elijah Wood) interrupts, bearing news about drama on the online murder boards that Misty no longer follows—a detail that speaks volumes about how Natalie’s death has affected her usual habits. Walter’s attempt to comfort her is met with coldness, particularly when he broaches the subject of attending the funeral as a tool for grieving. Before leaving the room, Walter carefully places a key on the dresser. This catches Misty’s attention, leading to an explanation that he’s tracked down what might be Natalie’s storage unit, given her nomadic lifestyle. When Walter offers to investigate the unit himself, Misty’s quick insistence on handling it personally reveals her need to maintain control even in her grief.

In Memoriam

The funeral scene unfolds in a church where Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Van (Lauren Ambrose), Shauna, and Jeff (Warren Kole) have gathered. The camera lingers on Natalie’s mother as she delivers what must be one of the shortest, most emotionally stunted eulogies ever given: she recounts how young Natalie would throw tantrums if not pushed on the swings, and her solution was simply to push her because “that’s what mothers do.” The brevity and superficiality of the eulogy leave the assembled survivors visibly shocked.

The scene transitions to a bar where the three women gather to properly honor their friend’s memory. Their conversation becomes increasingly candid as they drink, discussing Natalie’s troubled relationship with her father and questioning how she managed to survive even before the wilderness. Shauna’s introspective moment leads her to wonder about her own eventual eulogy, sardonically suggesting she’ll be remembered as the worst mother and wife ever. Taissa joins in with dark humor, joking about being the first senator who impeached herself before taking office—a revealing comment about recent off-screen events that happened between seasons. Their conversation touches on Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) commitment to a mental health institution and Misty’s conspicuous absence from the funeral, with the women darkly joking that Misty has probably bugged their table to listen in. Throughout the scene, Shauna repeatedly glances around the bar, clearly sensing an unseen observer, though the camera never reveals who or what might be watching them.

Special Keeps

The scene opens in Natalie’s storage unit as Misty methodically sorts through cardboard boxes, creating two distinct piles she’s labeled “Special Keeps” and “Trash.” The camera follows her hands as she carefully examines each item, revealing a collection that spans decades of Natalie’s life. Among the “Special Keeps” are numerous photographs, Yellowjackets memorabilia, and Natalie’s first mugshot. The emotional centerpiece of the scene comes when Misty discovers Natalie’s jacket. She holds it up to her face, inhaling deeply, seeking her friend’s lingering scent. The moment is raw and intimate, showing a rare glimpse of genuine pain from Misty as she processes her loss.

A Crown of Twigs

Back in the past timeline, we find Shauna preparing meat while instructing Melissa (Jenna Burgess) to assist her. The mundane task is interrupted when Melissa accidentally drops a chunk of meat on the ground, drawing Mari’s immediate criticism. Still riding high from her team’s victory, Mari imperiously orders Melissa to fetch her berry wine. Shauna, bristling at Mari’s attitude, tells Melissa to ignore the command. A quiet moment of solidarity forms between Shauna and Melissa as they exchange mean comments about Mari’s insufferable behavior.

The scene takes a darker turn when an unnamed Yellowjackets survivor approaches Shauna, holding an intricately crafted crown made of twigs, leaves, and flowers. The girl’s request for Shauna to try on the crown is met with immediate resistance. When she persists, mentioning that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) wants Shauna present at the evening ceremony because she is “his mother”—a clear reference to Shauna’s stillborn child—the tension explodes. Shauna pushes the girl away, sending the crown clattering to the ground, where Melissa promptly steps on it, maintaining the pretense of an accident even though her deliberate action demonstrates her loyalty to Shauna.

Finders Keepers

The following scene opens with Misty entering a hut where Van, Natalie, Taissa, and Gen are holding what appears to be a leadership meeting. When Misty offers to participate, Natalie dismisses her with forced kindness, suggesting she enjoy her victory day instead. Once Misty leaves, the meeting reveals crucial information about the group’s survival situation. Gen reports on animal presence in the area, confirming there are enough deer to sustain them. The conversation then turns to Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), whom they blame for the cabin fire. Van asks for any sign of him, but Natalie firmly declares him dead, describing the thorough but fruitless search that led her to conclude he either starved or froze to death.

The camera cuts away to reveal the truth: Ben is very much alive, methodically constructing a trap using wire and acorns in the woods. The scene’s dramatic irony deepens when, after the meeting, Taissa pulls Natalie aside to discuss the growing tension between Mari and Shauna. Natalie dismisses the concern, stating she wants to focus on “life-and-death situations,” to which Taissa pointedly responds that everything is life or death in the woods. Taissa then invokes Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) memory, reminding Natalie how their former teammate’s bickering with Shauna led to her tragic death. Meanwhile, in the woods, Ben makes a significant discovery: a hidden wooden floor concealing multiple chests filled with survival supplies. The scene ends with him devouring a peanut butter protein bar—the first proper food he’s had since the crash—highlighting just how valuable his discovery might be.

Gossip Hurts

Back in the present timeline, at Callie’s school, a group of teenage girls huddle together, their voices dropping to conspiratorial whispers as they discuss Natalie’s death. The camera lingers on their excited faces as they trade increasingly sensational theories about the Yellowjackets survivors being part of a cult. Their speculation grows more lurid as they describe supposed orgies and animal sacrifices, with particular focus on Callie’s mother, Shauna. The camera pulls back to reveal Callie herself standing just within earshot, her face a mask of barely contained emotion. The scene powerfully illustrates how the past continues to echo through generations, with Callie bearing the social burden of her mother’s history.

Lovers at Odds

In a different part of town, we find Taissa on the phone with her ex-wife Simone (Rukiya Bernard) while Van lies nearby on a bed. The one-sided conversation reveals that Simone is still keeping Sammy (Aiden Stoxx) away from Taissa, and the pain of this separation is evident in Taissa’s carefully controlled tone. When she ends the call, Van attempts to offer comfort, but physical discomfort mars her effort—the alcohol from Natalie’s funeral clearly disagreeing with her cancer-weakened body.

Taissa suggests they move to her bedroom, but Van’s response is sharp: “f-ck off.” The harsh rejection leads to a raw conversation about their shared past, with Van finally voicing her long-held bitterness about Taissa breaking up with her after their rescue in the name of good morals, only to later come out publicly as a lesbian and marry another woman. Van’s terminal diagnosis adds weight to her words. She’s not interested in giving Taissa the closure she seeks, not when she’s staring down death’s door. Despite this tension, Taissa extends an invitation to an expensive dinner, the offer hanging between them like a peace treaty that Van eventually accepts.

Untimely Call

Back at the school, Callie is waiting for a delivery, alone behind the building. When Randy (Jeff Holman), now a delivery man, arrives, he comments on the strange nature of Callie’s order. Meanwhile, at her house, Shauna conducts a methodical search of Callie’s room, clearly looking for her daughter’s drug stash. Upon finding Callie’s joints, Shauna lights one up herself. The moment of rebellious pleasure is interrupted by a call from Callie’s school principal, the timing comically poor as Shauna struggles to maintain composure while high. The principal’s tone suggests something serious has occurred, though the details remain tantalizingly out of reach for the audience.

Listen to the Trees

In the past timeline, Lottie carefully prepares a magic mushroom concoction for Travis. The scene unfolds in an almost ritualistic manner as Travis consumes the psychedelics and Lottie begins a careful conversation about mourning Javi. Travis’s revelation that he’s been holding back his grief because he feels Shauna has lost more than him adds another layer to the camp’s complex emotional dynamics. Lottie acknowledges this while explaining her failed attempts to help Shauna process her own loss. They also discuss Lottie’s mental health history and how she still can’t see the spirits of the wilderness ever since she crowned Natalie the Antler Queen.

As the mushrooms take effect, Travis begins to experience intense auditory hallucinations, claiming he can hear the trees screaming. Lottie says she doesn’t hear anything, but Travis’s response —that she will—carries an ominous weight. This scene intercuts with flashes of Coach Ben transforming his supply pit into an elaborate deer trap, methodically covering the hole with a tarp and camouflaging it before beginning the arduous process of dragging the survival chests to his hidden lair.

High-Level Trauma

In the present timeline, a visibly high Shauna informs Jeff about Callie’s school incident: she assaulted several classmates with pig’s guts. Jeff’s immediate concern about the psychological implications of this behavior, particularly in light of Callie witnessing Natalie’s death just six weeks prior, is nothing like Shauna’s more detached response. This six-week timeframe provides crucial context for the present timeline’s events.

The scene takes an almost absurdist turn when Shauna, overcome by marijuana-induced munchies, begins enthusiastically eating chips mid-conversation. Jeff’s realization that his wife is high during this serious discussion about their daughter’s welfare highlights the growing disconnect in their family dynamic, with Jeff’s dedicated concern for their daughter’s well-being contrasting sharply with Shauna’s inability to fully engage with her maternal responsibilities.

Fois-Gras and Cotton Candy

The fancy restaurant scene begins with Van delivering a scathing critique of high-end cuisine, dismissing it as pointless excess. However, Taissa’s suggestion to abandon their reservation in favor of rooftop pizza sparks genuine excitement in Van. Taissa also evokes a shared memory of a past adventure at a dinner on Route 9, which Van immediately understands. The suggestion leads to playful banter about Taissa’s fall from political grace, with her candid admission that as a “disgraced politician,” she’s free to act as she pleases.

The scene takes an unexpected turn when Taissa visits the bathroom, followed shortly by Van, revealing the memory was actually code for a dine-and-dash scheme. Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” accompanies their adrenaline-fueled escape through the restaurant’s back door, pursued by their determined waiter. The chase sequence builds tension as they narrowly avoid being hit by a cab while crossing the street, while their pursuer almost meets his end with a bus. The waiter’s near-miss accident triggers a heart attack the women remain unaware of. In a dark alley, catching their breath, they begin to kiss to the sound of Bush’s “Glycerine,” until Taissa’s vision of the Man With No Eyes brings the moment to an abrupt halt. Van notices something’s wrong, but Taissa dismisses her concerns, choosing instead to lose herself in the kiss.

Dinner is Served

The past timeline resumes with an elaborate dinner ceremony where the day’s game losers serve the winners their deer soup. The camera captures a tense moment as Shauna deliberately spits into Mari’s bowl. When Mari calls her out on the action, Shauna feigns innocence with barely concealed hostility. Mari’s response is equally aggressive—she throws the soup onto the floor in disgust. The situation explodes as Shauna launches herself at Mari, pinning her down and forcefully pressing her face into the spilled food.

Other survivors rush to separate them, forcing Natalie to step into her leadership role. Her solution feels almost comically normal in their extraordinary circumstances: both girls are grounded for a week, confined to their huts. Natalie’s visible discomfort at having to play “camp counselor” is evident, but she sees no alternative. Mari protests the fairness of her punishment, given that Shauna initiated the violence, before storming off into the darkness alone. Natalie decides to let her go, declaring that everyone deserves to enjoy their evening.

Jacket Power

The episode shifts to a bar in the present timeline, where Misty, wearing Natalie’s jacket like armor, attempts to channel her dead friend’s confidence. She orders seven shots of whiskey with performative toughness. When a stranger compliments her jacket, the scene takes a surreal turn as Misty catches young Natalie’s reflection in the mirror, telling her she doesn’t need to “take s-it” from anyone ever again. This hallucination (or visitation) spurs Misty to pick a fight, deliberately misinterpreting the stranger’s compliment as mockery. The confrontation escalates quickly as Misty pours drinks over both the stranger’s and his friend’s pants, threatening to set their private parts on fire. The scene ends with security being called, Misty’s attempt to embody Natalie’s spirit having gone predictably awry.

Homeschooling

Back at Shauna’s home, wine glass in hand, the negligent mother attempts to homeschool a stubborn Callie. The scene crackles with tension as Callie resists her mother’s authority, prompting Shauna to threaten the removal of car privileges. The conversation takes a turn when Callie asks if her father, Jeff, is angry about her school suspension. When Shauna explains that both parents are more concerned than angry, given what Callie witnessed at Lottie’s cult, Callie offers unexpected reassurance. She insists she’s neither broken nor traumatized—she simply wanted revenge on the girls spreading lies about her family.

The moment takes an unsettling turn when Callie shows Shauna the video of her pig’s guts assault. Rather than showing parental unease, Shauna finds the video hilarious and asks to watch it again. That’s one more time Shauna proves she shouldn’t be a mother.

The nocturnal scene finds a heavily intoxicated Misty stumbling alone through the streets until Walter pulls up in his car. Her initial attempts to rebuff his help are met with gentle persistence. In a moment of raw vulnerability, Misty declares that Walter can never understand her—only her teammates can. When she reaches for her phone to call them, she realizes she left it at the bar. Walter explains the painful truth: while the bartender tried calling Misty’s contacts to tell them about her dire state, he had to reach “W” in her phone before anyone answered. The revelation that her teammates ignored her calls breaks through Misty’s defenses. She collapses into tears, finally voicing her guilt over Natalie’s death as Walter holds her, offering what comfort he can.

Late Delivery

In a late-night scene at Shauna’s house, Callie prepares ice cream in the kitchen. An unseen figure watches from outside, creating a sense of mounting dread. When Callie investigates a noise at the door, she discovers an envelope addressed to her mother and marked with the mysterious wilderness symbol. Inside is a recording tape, but before she can investigate further, Jeff’s unexpected appearance forces her to quickly hide both the envelope and tape from her father’s view. His reminder that suspension isn’t vacation carries extra weight, given the secrets Callie now holds.

For Those Who Passed

The past timeline culminates in a gathering around three graves near the camp—marked for Javi, Jackie, and Shauna’s stillborn child. Lottie delivers a solemn speech, emphasizing how these lost souls continue to guide and help the survivors in the wilderness. Shauna’s visible distress at the mention of her child leads her to leave the ceremony. As the survivors launch hot air balloons into the night sky, strange screeches pierce the air, creating a moment of shared fear among the group. Lottie questions Travis about whether these are the sounds he heard earlier, anticipating the supernatural twists Season 3 of Yellowjackets might take next.

Into the Pit

The episode’s final scene opens with the sound of Cake’s cover of “I Will Survive” as Coach Ben returns to check his pit trap the following morning. Hearing whimpers from within, he approaches, expecting to find trapped deer. Instead, the camera reveals Mari at the bottom of the pit, her terror evident as she recognizes Ben and begins screaming for help. She fell into the pit after leaving the dinner party angry, and now Ben must decide what to do to keep the fact he’s alive hidden from the rest of the cannibal girls. Ben if faced with an impossible choice between maintaining his isolation and saving a life, leaving viewers with a powerful cliffhanger.

And just like that, we reach the end of Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 1. But there’s much more to discuss, as Showtime has also released Episode 2 this week.