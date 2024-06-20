Yellowstone Return Date Revealed

The final episodes of Yellowstone have a release date of November 10, 2024.

Paramount Network revealed the Yellowstone 5B release date in a brief announcement trailer, which quite literally sells the sizzle of this final arc of Yellowstone's epic drama. Watch it below!

Yellowstone had its production and release schedules seriously disrupted coming into Season 5, with the Writers' and Actors' Strikes of 2023 widening the gap by delaying production on Season 5B by nearly a year. The decision for Season 5 to be the Final Season caught a lot of viewers off guard, since Yellowstone's popularity was at an all-time high, with creator Taylor Sheridan extending the Dutton Family saga into an entire franchise universe of spinoffs (1883, 1923)s.

Then another bombshell hit: it was announced that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner was leaving the show as the lead character John Dutton, the patriarch of the ranch-owning Dutton family and architect of its continued legacy). In his own words, Costner said it was due to the shifting schedule of shooting Yellowstone (and his new Western films Horizon) and contract logistics that ultimately made him walk:

"I made a contract for seasons five, six and seven," Costner told Deadline. "In February, after a two- or three-month negotiation, they made another contract. They wanted to redo that one, and instead of seasons six and seven, it was 5A and 5B, and maybe we'll do six. They weren't able to make those. Horizon was set in the middle, but Yellowstone was first position. I fit [Horizon] into the gaps. They just kept moving their gaps."

It's been hard to understand how creator Taylor Sheridan would land the plane – but we'll find out, come November.

MAJOR SPOILERS – Yellowstone's Season 5A Finale saw the Dutton family's schism widen to a deadly degree; Beth is planning on killing her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), while Jamie is plotting against her and their father John (Kevin Costner), whose own feelings about handling Jamie remains unclear.

What Is Yellowstone About?

(Photo: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay and Christina Voros.

In addition to the spinoff shows, a Yellowstone sequel series is also in development.