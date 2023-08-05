Yellowstone Star Offers Update on Final Series Episodes

Yellowstone is set to make its broadcast debut next month when CBS begins airing the popular Paramount Network series starting with Season 1 on Sunday, September 17th, but for fans hoping for news on when the rest of Season 5 will arrive, series star Luke Grimes has a disappointing update. According to the Kayce Dutton actor, work hasn't even begun on those remaining episodes, due in part to the ongoing strikes.

"We have not [started filming the second half of Season 5] because of the writers' strike," Grimes told People (via Fox News). "I think we would be if it weren't for that, but that takes precedence over everything. They got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

Kelly Reilly is Hopeful About the Final Episodes of Yellowstone

While it's unclear when work on Yellowstone will continue, series star Kelly Reilly is hopeful that the final episodes of the fan-favorite series will be beautiful and epic, even if the Beth Dutton actor isn't optimistic about a happy ending overall.

"The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the bottom of everything. So, I don't know which way it's going to go but we're in Season 5, and who knows what's in store," Reilly said. "Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I'm not sure it will be happy."

What's Going on With Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Season 5 of Yellowstone went on hiatus earlier this year. Currently, Season 5 of Yellowstone is not yet complete. The back half of the season was initially announced to air sometime this summer, but production on new episodes has not yet started. However, series star Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, recently said that fans can expect the remaining episodes to focus on many of the series' core themes of love and family.

"Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that's a huge theme in the show," Grimes said. "With Kayce, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son. I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters."

Yellowstone Will Air on CBS This Fall

After airing its first four-and-a-half seasons on the Paramount Network, Yellowstone will make its network debut this fall. CBS will air episodes of the acclaimed series on Sunday nights, beginning with the very first season. On Thursday, the network released its full fall TV premiere schedule, letting fans know exactly when Yellowstone would begin airing.

The Yellowstone run on CBS will begin on Sunday, September 17th. Additional episodes of the show will air every Sunday night, though how many depends on the football schedule. If CBS airs a double-header for the NFL that day, there will only be one Yellowstone episode. On days when CBS only airs one game, Yellowstone will air back-to-back episodes.