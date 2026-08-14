The Big Bang Theory Expands as New Series Gets Renewed for More Episodes

When The Big Bang Theory first premiered in 2007, no one could have predicted that the series would not only have a gravitational hold on nerds for an entire generation but that a traditional multicam sitcom would become the bedrock for an entire franchise. Even though the series itself wrapped up in 2019 after 279 episodes, the roots extended with multiple spinoffs making their way out into the world. First came Young Sheldon, the prequel series about the character who quickly became the standout thanks to Jim Parsons. That show got its own spinoff too, with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Earlier this year came the third series, and it just expanded the footprint of the show.

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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe arrived on HBO Max earlier this summer, and with it came the first real instance of a potential sequel to The Big Bang Theory. Featuring some of the supporting stars from the original series as its main cast, including Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Kripke), the series went a totally different way from the other shows, delivering a pure sci-fi series that scratched a Multiverse itch for fans. Even though the show is only halfway through its new episodes, HBO Max has confirmed that Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will return for Season 2.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Renewed for Season 2

To date, only four episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe have been released, meaning a renewal for more episodes happening now is a great sign for the health of the show. According to a press release, the first season of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is HBO Max’s “second-biggest comedy launch ever globally.”

It’s worth noting that the first episode of the series had a surprise in store for fans, bringing in alternate universe versions of the titular Stuart, but also Raj from The Big Bang Theory. As a result, the series has confirmed the characters we’re following aren’t the same ones from the flagship series, but the fact that they’re hopping universes and visiting different worlds means that other characters from the franchise can no doubt show up at some point.

“Chuck, Zak, and Bill delivered something truly special with STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE — a completely original take on one of the most beloved franchises of all time that captures the unique essence that made ‘The Big Bang Theory’ so special,” Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, said. “It’s been an absolute joy to see audiences embrace this next iteration so passionately, and we can’t wait to continue exploring the multiverse in season two.”

In addition to Raj, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe made sure to stop in a universe that included not only Zack, but Kaley Cuoco’s Penny, albeit a version clearly channeling Sarah Connor. With five episodes left, who knows what other characters might show up down the road, but it sure seems like the series is just going to carry on without Sheldon.

“Well, there’s something my mother used to say: ‘You don’t ask, you don’t get.’ So you ask,” Chuck Lorre previously told ComicBook about getting cameos in the series. “You pick up the phone and say, would you please consider. And you know, and you prepare it for a no. But every once in a while you make that phone call, and Danny Elfman says, yes. What a gift that was for our show.”

New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe premiere every Thursday on HBO Max, with the season finale set to debut on September 24.