‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Trailer Released

While Paramount Network’s new show, Yellowstone, kicked off its first season run in June, the show has already released its midseason trailer, with the clip promising plenty of the drama fans have come to expect from the first few episodes of the Kevin Costner-helmed drama.

“Since 1886, every Dutton who died is buried 300 yards from my back porch,” Costner’s John Dutton is heard saying in a voiceover before the trailer reveals he is speaking at a podium to a roomful of people. “When a tree grows on my ranch, I know exactly what fed it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yellowstone stars Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham.

Dutton controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and the trailer makes it clear that while his children want to continue his legacy, there are those who would just as soon see him fall. Dutton spends a large amount of time in the clip worrying about keeping his land and wrapping up loose ends before he’s no longer around, though there’s also plenty of other drama to be had during the two-minute clip.

Along with Dutton, his children, Jamie (Bentley), Beth (Reilly) and Kayce (Grimes) all have problems of their own to deal with, with viewers catching glimpses of Beth being threatened (though she doesn’t seem too concerned), Kayce worrying about his son’s future and Jamie brandishing a rifle.

There’s also a concerning shot of Monica (Asbille), falling to the ground with blood flowing from her head, as her son rushes towards her.

The show has quickly become a success for the network, averaging a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers an episode, Variety shares. The series was renewed for a second season, with the network announcing the news last week. The 10-episode second season will be shot on location in Utah and Montana and will premiere in 2019, with production set to begin soon.

Yellowstone airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Photo Credit: Paramount Network