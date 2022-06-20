Yellowstone Prequel Featuring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Gets a New Name

The next spinoff series in the Yellowstone franchise is undergoing a slight name change as it looks ahead to production. The series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, was originally titled 1932 and was set to follow the same framework as hit series 1883. These shows act as prequels to Yellowstone series, offering glimpses into various points of the Dutton family history. On Monday, Paramount+ announced that the new series is going to take place a little earlier than intended.

The series formerly known as 1932 is now being called 1923. This plan to set the series earlier allows the story to encompass the end of WWI and the start of prohibition. The series is set to make its debut on Paramount+ in December. You can check out Paramount's description of 1923 below.

"1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to 1923 this winter. there will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which till tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

Are you looking forward to seeing what the Yellowstone franchise has in store for 1923? Let us know in the comments!