Yellowstone: Where to Stream Seasons 1-4, New Season 5 Episodes

Yellowstone has officially returned for its fifth season, and the show's latest spinoff, 1923, is debuting next month. Despite taking place in the same universe, the shows are available in different places, which is causing some fans to become angry. While 1923 is debuting on Paramount+, Yellowstone is not actually available on the streaming site. To clear things up, the first four seasons of the original show are available to watch on Peacock while the new season is releasing its episodes on the Paramount Network.

While Season 5 of Yellowstone is coming to the Paramount Network, it won't be streaming on Paramount+ in the United States like 1923. However, the new season will be on Patamount+ in the UK. New episodes of Yellowstone are released on the Paramount Network on Sundays at 8 PM ET in the US. Those episodes can also be watched live and in reruns on other Viacom channels like CMT and MTV. Per Den of Geek, "most cable providers and live TV streaming services also offer an on-demand or DVR option in case you can't watch new episodes live."

What's Next For Kevin Costner's John Dutton?

The fifth season of Yellowstone sees some major changes for the Dutton family, specifically for Kevin Costner's John Dutton who has reluctantly taken to the world of politics this season. Costner recently spoke to USA Today about the evolution of his character in Season 5, and how the time away from the ranch while serving as the governor of Montana is going to be difficult for him.

"I know how hard it's going to be on him," Costner explained. "His heart is at the ranch, not trying to find middle ground with people. That's going to be problematic. He has a lane that he operates in that is not as expansive as some would want it to be. And he won't change."

When Does 1923 Premiere?

Last month, Paramount announced that 1923 will officially be debuting on December 18th, exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service. The series will follow a weekly release schedule, much like 1883 last year. In addition to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the show is also set to feature James Badge Dale, Timothy Dalton, Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, Michell Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roche, and Julia Schlaepfer.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," executive producer David C. Glasser added.

Yellowstone's fifth season is back, and 1923 premieres on December 18th.