Harrison Ford Makes Yellowstone Debut in First Trailer for 1923

The Yellowstone universe is expanding later this year, and the franchise is adding Indiana Jones to its ranks. Harrison Ford stars in 1923, a new Yellowstone prequel series, alongside Helen Mirren. The screen icons play a pair of Duttons who oversaw the Yellowstone Ranch in the 1920s and the series follows the events of 1883. While the series debut is still a month or so away, Paramount showed fans the first footage from the series during the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere on Sunday night.

In the first hour of Yellowstone's Season 5 return, the Paramount Network aired the first trailer for 1923, which debuts on December 18th. The footage from the new series shows both Ford and Mirren in action, and you can check it out in the video below!

Who Stars in 1923?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take on the lead roles in 1923. Ford is playing Jacob Dutton, the brother of Tim McGraw's James Dutton, the main character of 1883. Mirren plays Jacob's wife and family matriarch, Cara Dutton.

James Badge Dale has also joined the show's cast, along with Timothy Dalton, Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, Michell Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roche, and Julia Schlaepfer.

How Many Yellowstone Shows Are There?

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to the arrival of 1923, there will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which will tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

Unlike Yellowstone, 1923 will be a streaming exclusive series, with new episodes being released on Paramount+ each Sunday after the debut.

What did you think of the first trailer for 1923? Let us know in the comments!