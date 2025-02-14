Yellowstone’s Final Episodes Get Streaming Premiere Date (And It’s Soon)

The biggest show on cable television came to an end back in December, and it hasn’t been available to stream in the months since (unless you want to purchase the final episodes on-demand). Thankfully for those who don’t still have traditional cable, the end of Yellowstone is finally set to come to streaming. It was announced on Friday morning that Yellowstone Season 5: Part 2 will officially begin streaming next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peacock, the streaming home of Yellowstone, announced that the last batch of episodes would be added to the service on March 16th. The final six episodes of the series aired on Paramount Network nearly two years after the first half of Season 5 was released, and it brought things to something of a controversial close. The widely publicized split with Kevin Costner left Yellowstone without its leading man, causing the series to kill John Dutton and wrap things up without him. That didn’t sit well with a lot of fans, especially when creator Taylor Sheridan used the opportunity to make the character he plays one of the central figures in the story after John’s death.

The exciting thing for many fans is that, while Yellowstone is technically over, the story is going to continue on with a spinoff/sequel series. Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are going to be reprising their roles as Beth and Rip in the new series, meaning that the next show will still follow the two most beloved characters in the franchise.

One of the big reasons behind the pivot to this new series, instead of just focusing the already existing Yellowstone on Beth and Rip, is the shortsighted streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ existed.

When Paramount was failing to make CBS All Access a thing, and before Yellowstone was the biggest show on TV, the company struck a deal for Peacock to have the exclusive streaming rights to the show. Then Paramount launched Paramount+ and Yellowstone became a cable behemoth. The company was left without one of its biggest TV properties while trying to reinvent its streaming service.

This is why Yellowstone doesn’t appear on Paramount+, despite all of the other off-shoots and Sheridan programs calling the streamer home. Peacock still has the rights. By ending the flagship series and simply retooling a continuation into a new program, Paramount will be able to stream the next series exclusively in-house.

For the time being, though, Yellowstone is only available on Peacock, and the final episodes will arrive in just a few weeks.