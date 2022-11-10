How and Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 5

Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan's record-breaking drama on the Paramount Network, is set to return for its fifth season on Sunday, November 13th. The series is one of the most popular on television, but it's also in one of the most unique situations of the modern TV era. Yellowstone is a cable TV hit that doesn't have its weekly performance boosted by streaming numbers, with new episodes not going to any notable streaming service after they air. In a world filled with streaming, it can make Yellowstone difficult to track down for some.

The four previous seasons of Yellowstone are available on Peacock, not Paramount+, thanks to a streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ was rebranded. Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are exclusive to Paramount+. As for Yellowstone Season 5, you'll need to turn to cable or cable alternatives to watch the new episodes, unless you plan on waiting until late next summer for them to arrive on Peacock.

Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network. If you've got cable, you're set. simply watch the new episodes live on Sunday nights or set your DVR to record them. Most cable services also have an on-demand option after the episodes air, but they are only available for a limited time.

Is Yellowstone Season 5 Streaming?

There are no major streaming services that will have access to Yellowstone Season 5 for quite some time. Fortunately, there are ways to watch Yellowstone without a classic cable subscription. There are several streaming-based live TV services available online, many of which come with free trials. Hulu with Live TV, Sling, and YouTube TV all have Paramount Network as part of their channel lineups.

If you're looking for the most cost-efficient option to watch Yellowstone's new season without cable, you'll want to look into Philo. Philo is another live TV streaming service that only costs $25 per month. It doesn't have all of the channels that the other live TV services do, but it does come with access to the Paramount Network, as well as DVR storage.

Are you going to be tuning in to watch the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere this weekend? Let us know in the comments!