You Season 2 Is Now Available on Netflix

The second season of You has finally arrived! The critically-acclaimed crime series starring Penn Badgley found a significant amount of popularity when the first season aired on Lifetime last year, which led Netflix to purchase its rights and immediately pick it up for a second season. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the new episodes, wondering if Netflix made any tonal change to the show, and just what would happen to Joe when when he arrived in Los Angeles for the second season. Now, we finally have the answers.

Netflix released the second season of You on Thursday, dropping all 10 episodes of the new installment at once. Badgely once again plays Joe in Season 2, and he’s joined by fellow returning cast member Ambyr Childers. The new cast members in the second season include Victoria Pedretti, James Scully, Carmela Zumbado, Jenna Ortega, Chris D’Elia, Charlie Barnett, and Robin Lord Taylor.

You can check out Netflix’s official synopsis for You Season 2 below.

“When we last saw Joe (Penn Badgley) his heart was tragically broken and his past just caught up with him in the form of long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) — a woman now hell-bent on teaching him a lesson. Season two finds him on the run from Candace — leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles. He’s fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder. The last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.”

Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti developed You, based on the book by Caroline Kepnes. Perlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce You in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti and Gamble executive produce the series alongside Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Sliver Tree, Gina Girolamo, and Michael Foley.

Both seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix.