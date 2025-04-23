WWE Superstar Returns from Injury After 11 Months and Becomes a Champion

Play video

Tonight’s WWE NXT was the first episode since Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania 41, and many fans were hoping for a surprise or two before the show came to a close. They got their wish at several points, and one of the biggest surprises was the return of an injured superstar who has been out of action for the past 11 months, and that superstar is Meta-Four’s Noam Dar. It got even better for Dar though, as not only did he return to in-ring action, but by the end of the night, he was already holding Title Gold, and you can see his return in the video above.

If you missed this weekend’s festivities, you didn’t see that Lexis King’s Heritage Cup vanished from sight thanks to the magical talents of Penn and Teller, which he obviously wasn’t happy about. That put him in a bad mood to start tonight’s NXT, especially as he was supposed to defend the Heritage Cup against a mystery opponent later in the show.

That opponent was revealed to be Noam Dar, who is perhaps most synonymous with the NXT Heritage Cup since it arrived in NXT from NXT UK. Dar has held the NXT Heritage Cup twice previously, so he was keen on getting it back, though Lexis wasn’t about to let it go without a fight.

What King did not plan on was Dar having a bit of fun at his expense, especially when Dar tried to wipe off King’s beard with his hands. That’s his real beard though, so it wasn’t happening, but Dar quickly pivoted and took down King to become the new Heritage Cup Champion and continue his legacy with the prestigious cup.

Dar has been out of action for around 11 months, last appearing on May 14th, 2024, and in storyline, the injury is credited to Ethan Page. Dar previously confirmed that Page is the person who severely damaged his leg and tore the tendon right off the bone. It was a mystery as to who attacked Dar until Page made his NXT debut and confirmed it on Television, all while taking out Trick Williams. That led to a feud between Page and Pro Mensah, who was constantly attacking Page to avenge Dar.

Since that feud ended, Mensah has largely been absent from NXT TV, though Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend have still been active and keeping the group on TV. In fact, it seems as if they will end up on the main roster sooner rather than later, as they have already been featured on previous SmackDowns and even in premium live events. We’ll have to wait and see whether that happens and if Dar and Mensah also end up jumping to the main roster to keep the group intact. Regardless of what happens in that sense, it’s good to see Dar back in the ring.

What did you think of Dar’s return? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!