5 Biggest Retcons The MCU Has Made to Marvel Continuity

The Marvel Cinematic Universe represents an unparalleled achievement in interconnected storytelling, a vast narrative tapestry woven across dozens of films and TV shows since 2008. Of course, maintaining perfect continuity across such an expansive and evolving landscape is an incredibly complex undertaking, especially with each chapter of the MCU being managed by numerous creative teams over many years. Though the MCU is often celebrated for its cohesiveness, just like the comic books themselves, the sheer scale inevitably leads to narrative adjustments. Occasional retroactive continuity changes, or “retcons,” become necessary tools for managing this intricate universe. These deliberate alterations — distinct from simple plot holes — adjust previously established facts to serve evolving storylines, fix inconsistencies, or integrate new ideas.

While some continuity shifts are minor, others have significantly altered our understanding of key characters and plot points. This list focuses on five major retcons within the MCU, chosen for their substantial impact on the narrative and the conversations they sparked.

Odin’s Infinity Gauntlet

In the first Thor film, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a familiar artifact in Odin’s (Anthony Hopkins) vault on Asgard: an Infinity Gauntlet, apparently complete with embedded gems. This tantalizing glimpse was widely seen as an Easter egg hinting at future cosmic conflicts involving Thanos, as it implied the powerful Gauntlet was safely secured by the All-Father. This created a puzzle later when the mid-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron showed Thanos (Josh Brolin) decisively retrieving a different, empty Gauntlet from an unknown location. How could Thanos obtain the Gauntlet if Odin already possessed it?

The resolution arrived in Thor: Ragnarok. As Hela (Cate Blanchett), Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) ruthless sister, surveyed Odin’s treasures, she casually knocked the displayed Gauntlet aside, declaring it a “fake.” This simple line provided an in-universe explanation, effectively retconning the earlier appearance. The change fixed the continuity issue while also subtly suggesting Odin might have displayed the replica as a symbol of security for Asgard. It efficiently cleared the path for Thanos’ quest in Avengers: Infinity War, addressing how an early visual nod conflicted with later, concrete story plans.

Agent Coulson’s Death

Agent Phil Coulson, portrayed memorably by Clark Gregg, served as a crucial link across the MCU’s Phase 1 movies. He was the grounded S.H.I.E.L.D. operative connecting the extraordinary events of Iron Man, Thor, and The Avengers. His journey reached a tragic conclusion in The Avengers when Loki (Tom Hiddleston) killed him aboard the Helicarrier. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) even leveraged Coulson’s death, using his Captain America trading cards as a catalyst to unite the nascent team against the Chitauri invasion. As a result, Coulson’s sacrifice provided the emotional core for the Avengers’ formation. However, Coulson’s death wasn’t permanent.

The television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. revealed he was resurrected shortly after the Battle of New York via Fury’s secret Project T.A.H.I.T.I., which used experimental Kree technology. This revival, involving significant trauma and memory alteration, allowed Coulson to lead the series for seven seasons. While bringing back a fan-favorite character, this retcon remains highly debated. It undeniably lessened the narrative weight of his sacrifice in The Avengers, particularly as the film characters remained unaware of his survival. Nevertheless, it allowed Gregg to keep spreading his MCU magic on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., a criminally underrated MCU production.

Wanda Maximoff’s Powers

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her brother Pietro were introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron with origins tied directly to HYDRA experiments. As the movie explains, Baron von Strucker (Thomas Kretschmann) utilized Loki’s Scepter, containing the Mind Stone, to grant abilities to Sokovian test subjects. This process gave Wanda her telekinetic and telepathic powers and Pietro his super speed. This explanation was necessary at the time because Marvel Studios lacked the film rights to the X-Men and the concept of mutants, Wanda’s traditional comic book origin.

The Disney+ series WandaVision significantly revised this backstory. It established that Wanda possessed innate magical abilities from birth, identifying her as the Scarlet Witch, a legendary being capable of wielding powerful chaos magic — a status cemented in her subsequent appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Mind Stone experiment, therefore, didn’t grant her powers but instead unlocked or amplified her pre-existing magical potential, as hinted in flashbacks. This retcon brought Wanda’s MCU portrayal closer to her powerful comic counterpart, adding considerable depth beyond the initial “HYDRA experiment” label.

Tony Stark’s “Retirement”

Iron Man 3 explored Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) struggle with PTSD following the Battle of New York. Recognizing his obsession with building suits was harming his relationship with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Tony made a significant move. He ordered the destruction of his Iron Man armor arsenal via the “Clean Slate Protocol” and underwent surgery to remove his chest shrapnel, allowing him to discard the portable arc reactor. His concluding voiceover, “I am Iron Man,” suggested an identity separate from the armor, pointing towards a potential retirement or a fundamental shift away from active superheroics.

This apparent change proved temporary. In his next major appearance, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony Stark was fully operational as Iron Man alongside the Avengers, deploying new armors like the Mark XLIII and the Hulkbuster, and financing the team. The dramatic events concluding Iron Man 3 were effectively bypassed without explicit explanation. While the ending of his solo film provided meaningful character development, Tony Stark remained too integral to the MCU’s overarching plans — including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame — for his retirement to endure. This retcon prioritized the franchise’s narrative needs over the concluding status quo of the previous film.

Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Timeline

The prologue of Spider-Man: Homecoming showed Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) and his crew dealing with the aftermath of the Battle of New York, an event established in 2012. Following this scene, a title card declared “8 YEARS LATER,” placing the main story featuring Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in high school during the year 2020. This dating created immediate continuity issues, as it contradicted Peter’s introduction in Captain America: Civil War, which firmly placed Homecoming only months later in the Fall of 2016. Furthermore, a 2020 setting would put the film within the five-year Blip, a period when Peter Parker had been snapped out of existence.

This discrepancy caused considerable confusion among fans tracking the MCU’s chronology. Marvel Studios officials eventually acknowledged the error. The issue was formally corrected with the publication of the official guidebook Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline. The book definitively places Homecoming‘s main events in Fall 2016, clarifying the time jump from the prologue should have been four years, not eight. It even used the character Miss Minutes from Loki to humorously attribute the error to a Time Variance Authority filing mistake. This retcon provided necessary clarity, resolving a persistent timeline inconsistency.

