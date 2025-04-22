Ted Lasso Star Has a Hilarious Response to Season 4 (It Involves a Dead Cat)

Ted Lasso has been resurrected from the dead, and it turns out Brett Goldstein has some experience with that phenomenon. The actor appeared on NPR’s Wild Card podcast last week, where he went through the surreal experience of mourning his beloved sports sitcom only to see it revived last month. Apple TV+ announted that Jason Sudeikis will return as the titular coach, now heading up a women’s soccer team in Kansas. Goldstein is expected to return along with Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Juno Temple. While it sounds like good news, Goldstein admits there is also a bit of emotional whiplash that makes him think of his friend’s dead cat.

Wild Card host Rachel Martin asked Goldstein if he had gone through a grieving process when Ted Lasso ended back in 2023. “Yeah, I did!” the actor said readily. “It was very emotional, it’s strange. We all cried.” As he processes the renewal, Goldstein said he is thinking about one of his friends’ childhood stories quite a bit.

“I have a friend that I went to university with — I think about this a lot — he had a cat that died. He loved this cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat when he was a child,” Goldstein explained. “He lay in bed so sad, so upset, and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished, ‘I wish the cat would come back,’ and then the cat did come back! It turned out that the cat that they buried wasn’t their cat.”

“I think about that all the time,” the actor went on. “I’m like, ‘No wonder this guy’s f—ed in the head, because he thinks death isn’t real, so of course he’s insane, he’s such a weird guy because he thinks he can bring things back from the dead.’ I guess I’m saying, I feel like that kid. Like, we buried it. We all cried, we had a funeral. Are you saying we could bring anything back? It’s too much power!”

It sounds like a very characteristic response for Roy Kent to have when hearing a friend’s tragic story, which may highlight the similarities between Goldstein and his beloved character. Goldstein was initially hired as a writer on Ted Lasso, and he auditioned for the role of Roy after the show was already in the works. Now, he’s back as a writer on Season 4 as well, and he confirmed that the writers are already convening to work on new scripts.

Ted Lasso Season 4 is in pre-production, with an order for 10 new episodes, but there’s no word yet on when we might see them. The previous seasons are streaming now on Apple TV+.