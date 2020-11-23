Dwayne Johnson Shares Young Rock Set Photos As Production Kicks Off

✖

Production on Young Rock, a new series developed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and NBC that is literally about what it sounds like (the formative years of the iconic wrestler and actor), is underway. There will actually be two different versions of Johnson depicted on the show with a 15-year-old Rock played by Bradley Constant and Marco Polo's Uli Latukefu playing Johnson from ages 18-20, when he's recruited to play football at the University of Miami. The series is now filming in Australia and Johnson himself is on the ground and sharing photos from the set! The first shows him with series creator and writer Nahnatchka Khan and a second that shows him filming a scene for the series, and offering an origin story for his trademark "people’s eyebrow."

"Excellent work week on set of our new TV series, “YOUNG ROCK” coming soon to @NBC," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Working very closely with our series creator, Nahnatchka Khan. She’s a brilliant (and very funny) creative partner who I trust with my wild life story growing up. We examine every word from every character because these are all real people, real family who are still in my life and those who have passed away. Gotta be authentic and get it right. The good, the bad, the heartbreaking, the heartwarming and the f*cking hilarious. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this show."

"A little inside intel - I started doing the “people’s eyebrow” when I was 13yrs old," Johnson shared on the second image. "The ladies loved it 😈. So boom I did it. It worked on all the girls. Made their backs crack and their livers quiver. Didn’t work on my teachers though. Hello detention, I’m Dwayne and I’ll be spending some time with you today."

Rounding out the cast for the series is Stacey Leilua whowill be playing Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson, while the role of his late father will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Ana Tuisila will play Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia.

Scheduled to arrive sometime in early 2021, the series will be part of NBC's midseason offerings next year. What do you think of the upcoming Young Rock? Are you excited to watch the new NBC series next year? Let us know in the comments!