Marvel’s New Spider-Man Show Is Already Renewed Through Season 3 (and That’s a Good Thing)

Marvel Studios’ upcoming animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has already secured its future before its first episode even airs. During an upcoming interview with The Movie Podcast, Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum revealed that the Disney+ show has been renewed through Season 3, underlining the company’s confidence in the series’ success. The early renewal announcement comes as Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man prepares to launch with an unconventional release schedule, with its 10-episode first season being released in groups throughout February 2025. This multi-season commitment represents a significant shift in Marvel’s animation strategy following the success of X-Men ’97, and suggests the studio is positioning the series as a cornerstone of their upcoming Disney+ slate alongside live-action shows like Daredevil: Born Again.

“I’ve fallen so head-over-heels in love with these characters,” Winderbaum shared in the interview. “By the way, I’ve read all the scripts for Season 2. We’re halfway through the animatics, and what [creator] Jeff [Trammell] is building brick by brick in this show is starting to pay off.” This enthusiasm from Marvel’s television chief suggests the studio has ambitious plans for the series, which features the voices of Hudson Thames as Peter Parker and Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn in a fresh take on Spider-Man’s origin story.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is greenlit through Season 3! Marvel Studios’ Brad Winderbaum says he’s meeting with @MrJeffTrammell soon to hear the pitch.



Scripts for Season 2 are also done and animatics are halfway finished.



Full interview Tuesday on #TheMoviePodcast pic.twitter.com/j3xpINfxOJ — The Movie Podcast (@TheMoviePodcast) January 26, 2025

The series marks Marvel Studios’ latest venture into animation following X-Men ’97, and takes place in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn, rather than Tony Stark, becomes Peter Parker’s mentor. Executive producer Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt previously explained that while the series begins in the MCU’s sacred timeline around the events of Civil War, it quickly branches into new territory, creating a world where Peter never meets familiar faces like Ned or MJ. Instead, the show introduces new supporting characters, such as Nico Minoru, alongside appearances from Marvel heroes like Daredevil (voiced by Charlie Cox) and Doctor Strange.

Renewing Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Through Season 3 Is a Smart Move By Marvel

Marvel’s decision to commit to three seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man reflects both creative ambition and business savvy. Winderbaum emphasized the show’s long-term storytelling potential, stating, “In Season 1 you grow connected to these characters, everything starts to lock into place and pay off by the end of the season, I feel it in my soul. And it just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons. We’re greenlit through Season 3. In a couple of weeks, I’m going to hear his pitch for the third season. I’m like a fan. I cannot wait!”

This early renewal provides the creative team, led by head writer Jeff Trammell, with the security to develop complex, multilayered narratives that can unfold over multiple seasons. In addition, the three-season commitment allows the writers to plant story seeds that can bloom in later seasons, potentially creating a more satisfying and cohesive viewing experience.

The decision also makes sense from a business perspective, given Spider-Man’s proven track record as one of Marvel’s most bankable properties. The character’s most recent theatrical outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the wall-crawler across different media formats. By investing in a long-term animated project, Marvel Studios can capitalize on this popularity while potentially cultivating a new generation of Spider-Man fans through animation.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres with its first two episodes on January 29 on Disney+. Subsequent episodes will be released in groups throughout February.