Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Showrunner Addresses Expectations





Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell hinted at some surprises for fans when the Disney+ show gets rolling. This week’s Official Marvel Podcast saw the scribe making an introduction for the series. Trammell says that Spider-Man is one of the most relatable characters out there. Although his story is basically burned into pop culture lore at this point, there are still moments when Peter Parker’s life can surprise you. The showrunner says that the crew is looking forward to creating moments for kids just starting their Spider-Man journeys. At the same time, the scribe is also gently preparing some older viewers to not rest on their laurels when it comes to the Web-Slinger.

“I want to give a cliche ‘expect the unexpected’ answer. But, honestly I think you can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. It’s him, he’s hanging around New York. It’s not like a huge intergalactic adventure, it’s him just like at his roots. And there’s a lot of things, that I think, we as a fan base kind of take at a first glance. Like, ‘Oh yeah I know this works I know that’s part of the story.’

“That’s been really fun to dig into,” Trammell added. “Well, maybe you don’t know everything. Or maybe, there are certain things that you’re kind of like ‘Oh yeah, I know that part. No surprise there.’ And, I’m really excited to dig into those, because it’s really fun to be able to subvert those expectations when they’ve been built up for so long.”

Spider-Man Swings Into A New Era

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man presents a new, but familiar take on the Wall-Crawler. However, Marvel’s head of TV and Animation is also teasing some surprises lurking around there somewhere. The Official Marvel Podcast previously spoke to the producer about everything coming up on Disney+. During that conversation, he hinted at some fun stuff for fan when the new Spider-Man show swings onto the streaming platform.

“There are twists and turns in that show that are amazing, but the real power is the ensemble, is the neighborhood,” Winderbaum teased. “He’s amped that up in such a major way playing with characters like — not just Peter Parker — Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln, my personal favorite, Harry Osborn, and others that flesh out this teenage ensemble.”

Are you excited for the new Spider-Man show?