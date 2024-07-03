Marvel TV Head Teases Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Details

In a new interview, Marvel Studios’ Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum teased a few details about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the upcoming series set during Peter Parker’s earliest years as Spider-Man and Peter’s life in high school. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a 2D-animated series covering Spider-Man’s early years, is set to debut on Disney+ this fall. Originally announced as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, the series has been in the works since 2021, and was created by Craig of the Creek‘s Jeff Trammell. The show will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although Hudson Thames (What If…?) will reprise his role as Spider-Man, rather than live-action franchise star Tom Holland.

Speaking about a wide variety of subjects in the podcast, Winderbaum didn’t spend a ton of time on any of them — but he did give more information on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man than we have gotten in one place so far. He explained it in a way that totally explains why they hired Trammel to run the show.

“There are twists and turns in that show that are amazing, but the real power is the ensemble, is the neighborhood,” Winderbaum said on the Official Marvel Podcast. He noted that Jeff Trammel previously had a similar dynamic in Craig of the Creek.

“He’s amped that up in such a major way playing with characters like — not just Peter Parker — Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln, my personal favorite, Harry Osborn, and others that flesh out this teenage ensemble,” Winderbaum added.

Spider-Man animated series have been a fairly constant presence on TV for decades, with the most recent being the preschool series Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which features Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and the Ghost Spider version of Gwen Stacy. This is the first Spider-Man series that ties directly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing not only a continuity with MCU movies, but reportedly some actors as well with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reported to reprise their roles from Daredevil.

The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man voice cast reportedly includes the likes of Eugene Byrd (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, 8 Mile) as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song (Kidding) as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren (FLCL, Rick and Morty) as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson (My Hero Academia, Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series) as Harry Osborn.

Tackled by Polygon Pictures, a prominent studio behind anime releases such as Pacific Rim: The Black, Netflix’s Godzilla film trilogy, and more, the Spider-Man series will apparently have a unique sound.