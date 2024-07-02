Spider-Man is swinging back onto Netflix. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy — Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) — have returned to the streamer for the first time since last year as part of the new Spider-Man Collection, which includes Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). The first five Sony-made Spider-Man movies all remain available to stream on Disney+ since landing on that service last year.

But which Spider-Man movies are on Netflix, and which ones are on Disney+? Below, ComicBook rounded up the ways to stream the Spider-Man movies online (see the full list of what’s new on Netflix in July 2024 and what’s new on Disney+ in July 2024).

Spider-Man (2002)

Average teenager Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is transformed into anextraordinary super hero after he is accidentally bitten by aradioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during arobbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death.Deeming himself Spider-Man,he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflictwith malevolent super-villain Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

Where to Stream Spider-Man: Here on Disney+ and Netflix

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

In Spider-Man 2, Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-manneredPeter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life ascollege student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter’s life becomeseven more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliantOtto Octavius (Alfred Molina) who has been reincarnated as the maniacaland multi-tentacled Doctor Octopus. When Doc Ock kidnaps MJ (KirstenDunst), Spider-Man must swing back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.

Where to Stream Spider-Man 2: Disney+ and Netflix

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Peter Parker (Maguire) finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary JaneWatson (Dunst), and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! Butwhen a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man’ssuit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man insideas well as out. Spider-Man is in for the fight of his life against alethal mix of villains — the deadly Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Venom(Topher Grace), and the New Goblin (James Franco) — as well as theenemy within himself.

Where to Stream Spider-Man 3: Disney+ and Netflix

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Andrew Garfield stars as Peter Parker, a high schooler learning to wield new powers while uncovering family secrets and battling a familiar archvillain: the Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

Where to Stream The Amazing Spider-Man: Disney+ and Netflix

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Andrew Garfield returns as Peter Parker, a teenager embracing his role as a superhero as he battles new villains — Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Rhino (Paul Giamatti), and the Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) — and uncovers more clues about his past while navigating his relationship with Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War,begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home,where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eyeof his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fallback into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of provinghimself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man– but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain,everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Where to Stream Spider-Man: Homecoming: Disney+

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker (Holland) returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home.Our friendly neighborhood superhero decides to join his best friendsNed, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation.Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quicklyscrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury (Samuel L.Jackson) uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Spider-Man and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) join forces to fight the havoc unleashed across the continent but all is not as it seems.

Where to Stream Spider-Man: Far From Home: Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man,our friendly neighborhood hero’s (Holland) identity is revealed,bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normallife and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlistsDoctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help to restore his secret, thespell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villainswho’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe: Green Goblin(Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Molina), Sandman (Church), Lizard (Ifans), andElectro (Foxx). Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challengeyet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future ofthe Multiverse.

Where to Stream Spider-Man: No Way Home: STARZ, FXNow

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. The animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verseintroduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), and thelimitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one canwear the mask.

Where to Stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: FuboTV, FXNow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Miles Morales (Moore) returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Manis catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the SpiderSociety, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting theMultiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle anew threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders andmust set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear themask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.

Where to Stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Netflix

