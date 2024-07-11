Marvel To Reveal X-Men ’97 Season 2, Spider-Man, Black Panther Animated Series First Looks at D23

Marvel is rolling out new looks at X-Men ’97, Spider-Man and more animated favorites at D23. Marvel Television broke down what shows are making the trek to Anaheim this year. The “Ultimate Disney Fan Event” will play host to Eyes of Wakanda, What If…? Season 3 and even more surprises. People were expecting news about X-Men ’97 Season 2 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, so it’s nice to see those two titles getting some shine. One would have to expect Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum will be in the house for some of these announcements and seeing the sneak previews.

“We are thrilled for fans of all ages to join us in Anaheim next month for what will truly be the ultimate Disney fan experience,” Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club said in a statement. “This year, D23 has been reimagined to showcase even more of what they love from across the worlds of Disney. Guests will enjoy the incredible programming and show floor offerings we have in store at the Anaheim Convention Center, where our exceptional storytelling and experiences will come to life through spectacular entertainment with many of the creative masterminds behind the magic.”

Eyes Of Wakanda Tackles The MCU

Black Panther’s new show is a biggie.

For MCU obsessives, you’re going to want to keep a close eye on Eyes of Wakanda. The Black Panther animated series is more closely related to the movies than any of the other shows mentioned here. Brad Winderbaum stopped by The Official Marvel Podcast to talk about a bunch of what Marvel Television has coming. So, the future is bright for what the studio has planned for the small screen.

“Eyes of Wakanda, more than any other show we’re doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU,” Winderbaum explained of the Black Panther spinoff. “This is a story about Wakandan history. It’s produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Ragnarok.”

“It’s an awesome show. The action is insane and the storytelling is fantastic. It’s both about the history of Wakanda, but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods,” the executive added. “If you’re a fan of the movies, I think this show is going to be a real treat.”

