Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s New Suits, Explained

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is having an identity crisis. Wednesday’s three-episode drop — “Secret Identity Crisis,” “Hitting the Big Time,” and “Unicorn Unleashed” — picks up where the first two episodes left off: with Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) discovering that newest Oscorp intern Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) is Spider-Man. To his surprise, Norman offers to bankroll Peter’s alter-ego to repay Spider-Man for saving his son, Harry Osborn (Zeno Robinson)… who also soon finds out that mild-mannered Peter is secretly a superhero.

Peter at first demurs, but ultimately accepts Norman’s offer after an assist during a battle with Speed Demon (Roger Craig Smith) and Tarantula (Anairis Quinones): two street thugs outfitted with high-tech enhancements supplied by Dr. Otto Octavius (Hugh Dancy). And with Spider-Man suddenly finding himself in violation of the just-ratified Sokovia Accords that call for “enhanced individuals” to register with the government, Team Spider-Man is officially in full swing.

Norman’s secret projects division develops a series of suits tailored with various upgrades improving on Spider-Man’s homemade suit. Each of the Oscorp-designed and engineered suits are inspired by 1998’s “Spider-Man: Identity Crisis,” an eight-part storyline spanning issues of Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man, Sensational Spider-Man, and Spectacular Spider-Man.

After the street criminal Joey Z is found suffocated by web fluid, Spider-Man is framed for his murder. Norman Osborn, then the co-owner of The Daily Bugle, put a $5 million bounty on the webhead, who was besieged by amateur bounty hunters and professionals like the Black Tarantula, Shotgun, and the Punisher during the four-part “Spiderhunt.”

Unable to show his masked face in public, Peter decided the most responsible thing to do was stop being Spider-Man. Peter then donned multiple new identities to continue fighting crime: The Hornet, Ricochet, Dusk, and Prodigy.

The inventor and engineer Hobie Brown, a.k.a. the Prowler, equipped Spider-Man with an auto-gyro jet pack he used as the high-flying Hornet in Sensational Spider-Man #27. When that cover was blown by the Vulture, he adopted the identity of the agile athlete Ricochet in Amazing Spider-Man #434 and the dark and dramatic Dusk in Spider-Man #90.

Finally, Peter’s wife, Mary Jane, made him a fourth new identity: Prodigy. Clad in a golden armor, the “new” hero made his public debut in Spectacular Spider-Man #257, with Peter utilizing a fake nose and gold face paint to portray an old-fashioned good guy.

In Amazing Spider-Man #435, Peter alternated between all four identities while using his speed and reflexes to quickly switch costumes while battling the villains Bloodscream and Roughouse. When Peter uncovered evidence that it was the Trapster’s adhesive that was used to set up Spider-Man for Joey Z’s murder, he used his well-received Prodigy alter-ego to publicly exonerate Spider-Man and then retired the identity. Spider-Man returned to the red-and-blues in Spectacular Spider-Man #258.

But that wasn’t the end of Hornet, Ricochet, Dusk, and Prodigy. Daniel Lyons, a Golden Age superhero known as the Black Marvel, made a deal with the demon Mephisto to form the Slingers: a misfit crew of teens that included Eddie McDonough (Hornet), Johnny Gallo (Ricochet), Cassie St. Commons (Dusk), and Ritchie Gilmore (Prodigy).

New episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man air weekly on Wednesdays through Feb. 19 on Disney+.





