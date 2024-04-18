Zendaya Breaks Silence on Euphoria's Season 3 Delay

Zendaya says it's beyond her what is going on with Euphoria Season 3.

Last month, it was confirmed that Season 3 of Euphoria had been delayed at HBO with the delay allowing the show's ensemble cast to pursue other projects through the end of 2024. At this point, what's next for Euphoria remains a mystery as there's no set timeframe for when the series will resume production or what that will entail — there have been reports that Season 3 could feature a time jump — and now, series star Zendaya is breaking her silence about the HBO series' delay. Speaking with Variety, Zendaya said that she doesn't know anything about Euphoria's third season and that what's next is beyond her.

"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," Zendaya said about Euphoria returning for a third season, eventually. "But it's beyond me."

Euphoria Season 3 May See a Significant Time Jump

One of the reports about the third season of Euphoria has indicated that a part of the reason for the delay is that producers haven't sorted out what the third season will look like, though one option is a five-year time jump. The time jump would create some major shifts for the series and see the characters move from high school. Hunger Schafer, who plays ules on the series, recently commented about what she would hope for her character if there were to be a time jump.

"The past two seasons have been pretty rough on Jules," Schafer said. "So, I just hope she's gotten to chill out and be a regular teenage girl.

What is Euphoria About?

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince.

The ensemble cast includes actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow, the late Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

When announcing the delay for Season 3, HBO indicated that they hope the series will return sometime in 2025.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," the network's statement to the outlet reads. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria are now streaming on Max.