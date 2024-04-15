Euphoria Star Shares Season 3 Time Jump Hopes

It may be a while before audiences get a third season of HBO's Euphoria -- the fan-favorite series is developing so slowly that the actors were recently released from their obligation, they can to work on other projects -- but actor Hunter Schafer actually hopes the show reflects that a little bit. Part of the reason for the delay is that producers haven't yet landed on which iteration of the season they want to commit to. Apparently, there were a number of options, including one that would include a five-year time jump. The time jump idea would help bring the characters more in line with the actors who actually play them, as well as fundamentally changing the dynamic, considering the series itself centers on high schoolers. Five years would take them to the end of a four-year college experience, reshaping the world around them.

Schafer wouldn't go so far as to endorse the time jump rumor, but she says she can understand that appeal -- not least of all because they could get back to the dark world of the show without imagining that her character has had an utterly joyless and self-destructive high school life.

"The past two seasons have been pretty rough on Jules," Schafer told Variety when they brought up the time jump idea. "So I just hope she's gotten to chill out and be a regular teenage girl."

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," the network said when delays were announced. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

"[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he's wrestling with what's important," Colman Domingo recently explained. "He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with Season 3."

Here's how the series is described by HBO:

Euphoria is a drama series follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, and friendship. Season 2 of the series premiered in 2022, so with two years having passed, fans have been speculating about how the third season would handle the characters looking significantly older.

The program served as the breakout opportunity for stars like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, all of whom have been getting involved with various high-profile projects. Another series from Euphoria creator, The Idol was released last year to scathing reviews and cancelled after just one season.

You can see the first two seasons of Euphoria on Max.