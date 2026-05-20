Cartoon Network Crossover Honors Beloved Voice Actor

Earlier this month, the animation world mourned the loss of voice actor Tom Kane, a Cartoon Network favorite who was a part of series such as The Powerpuff Girls, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and Star Wars. Passing away due to the consequences of a previous stroke, fans and animation industry veterans alike have been in mourning while reflecting on Kane’s big contributions to the medium. To honor the loss of his dear friend, animator Craig McCracken has taken to social media to both express his love for the deceased voice actor and create a crossover between two of his biggest characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new Instagram post, McCracken drew Powerpuff Girls’ Professor Utonium and Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends’ Mr. Harriman side-by-side, both voiced by Tom Kane. Craig’s statement read, “29 years ago, a super tall guy who bore an uncanny resemblance to the scientist drawn on the audition page walked into the Hanna-Barbera recording booth and blew me away with his booming warm, friendly voice. Not only was he one of the smoothest narrators I’d ever heard, but he was also incredibly funny. When I asked if he knew the Blue Meanies he proceeded to freak out everyone in the room and I knew then that Tom Kane was unique talent I was excited to collaborate with.” You can see the new art below.

Honoring Tom Kane

Warner Bros

McCracken’s tribute to his friend continued, “A collaboration that continued for 12 seasons of cartoons which included his intimidating performance as the staunch, gentleman rabbit, Mr. Herriman. I grew up without a dad, so it was important to me that the girls had the best one I could give them and that was Tom. I always saw the girls as Body, Mind, and Spirit, but it was Professor who was the Heart of the family, a role that Tom played in the booth and in real life. His home was filled with a big family of kids and a menagerie of animals. He was without exaggeration one of the most generous and loving people I have ever met. I am eternally grateful to be able to have had his voice and heart speak for my characters and through them his spirt endures. Thank you Tom! RIP”

For those who might not know, Kane didn’t just have major parts to play in the aforementioned Cartoon Network classics and the universe of the Jedi as Yoda, but also in several other major animated franchises. The voice actor took part in series such as The Legend of Korra, Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Archer, The Wild Thornberrys, and many more. His last role saw him reprising the part of Yoda for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and while Kane is gone, his legacy on the entertainment industry won’t soon be forgotten by fans and creators alike.

What do you think of this touching tribute to Tom Kane? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Craig McCracken’s Instagram