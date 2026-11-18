Marvel Comics joined the superhero game in 1938 and went on to become the biggest name in superheroes. The House of Ideas has created some amazing characters over the decades, leading to some fantastic stories. The best Marvel books are some of the best comics you could ever read, adventures that have taken readers to both the world outside their window and worlds beyond their imagination. Now, “best” is a subjective term. Every fan is different and wants different things from comics. Marvel, honestly, doesn’t really get the kind of praise that DC and Image have gotten as far as what are the greatest comics of all time; the House of Ideas is good at a lot of things, but prestige books aren’t one of them.

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However, that doesn’t mean that there are no Marvel books that could be in the running for best of all-time. The publisher has given readers some truly amazing stories, ones that have changed the way we look at superheroes and the Marvel Universe. These five Marvel stories are great enough to be considered the best of all-time, fantastic stories that have stood tall over the decades.

5) The Immortal Hulk

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I was going to put “The Night Gwen Stacy Died” in this spot, but I couldn’t ignore the Jade Giant. The Immortal Hulk is brilliant in every way, a comic that grabbed everyone’s attention and didn’t let go (even if the last issue is… certainly a comic we all read). Unlike a lot of other fans, I don’t love The Immortal Hulk as fervently, but that doesn’t mean I can deny the craft that went into this fantastic 50-issue series. Al Ewing and Joe Bennet, with multiple back-up artists, were able to take the ideas that had been budding across Hulk history and allow them to grow into what is easily the best Marvel horror comic ever.

The Immortal Hulk was amazing because it changed everything you knew about the Hulk, but it did it by using all of the building blocks you already knew about. Ewing was able to take the history of the character and add to it beautifully while always still staying true to the characters and events we already knew. Sure, it made Hulk power scalers more insufferable than ever, but it’s the perfect example of everything you could want a modern Hulk story to be.

4) “The Galactus Trilogy”

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Stan Lee and Jack Kirby are Marvel’s two greatest creators, known for breathing new life into the superhero in the Silver Age, starting with their best collaboration, Fantastic Four (Vol. 1). The two worked together on the book for 102 issues (and six annuals), creating the bedrock of the Marvel Universe. There are some brilliant stories from their time together across the Silver Age, but their best, the one that shows off what they each did so well, is Fantastic Four (Vol. 1) #48-50. Titled “The Galactus Trilogy”, it introduced the world to Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

Stan Lee was able to capture the panic of the end of the world, all while showing us the resolve of the heroes to save the day. Kirby loved creating massive cosmic gods like Galactus and is able to capture the grandeur of a being like the World-Devourer. The action has that Kirby energy and the Silver Surfer is the perfect fusion of Kirby and Lee’s skills. It’s a wonderful combination of big stakes sci-fi and human-scale tragedy. It’s everything that you could want from Kirby and Lee, a true masterpiece that stands tall above the rest.

3) “Born Again”

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Daredevil has had some fantastic runs over the decades, and it all started with writer/artist Frank Miller. Miller took the character who used to basically just be blind Spider-Man and made him into something new. Miller’s Matt Murdock lived in a hard world and had to be harder, all while still trying to keep some part of him human. Miller excelled at the hard-boiled crime stories during his run, making the threat of the Kingpin even greater than ever. However, his finest moment with ol’Hornhead came after his run ended when he returned to the book with “Year One” collaborator David Mazzucchelli for Daredevil (Vol. 1) #237-233.

This is the classic “Born Again”, where former Daredevil girlfriend Karen Page, now a heroin-addicted porn star (Miller certainly had… issues with women), sold his identity to the Kingpin. This led to Matt Murdock’s life to be systemically dismantled, his nemesis destroying everything he held dear. However, Murdock is able to teach the Kingpin a lesson – that a man with nothing left to lose is a man without fear. Miller and Mazzucchelli created a masterpiece with this story, the perfect superhero crime thriller. Others have tried to match it, but none have gotten close.

2) Silver Surfer: Parable

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Stan Lee gets a lot of praise that he doesn’t deserve, but that doesn’t mean he deserves no praise. Lee is an adroit writer when he wants to be and the best example of this is Silver Surfer: Parable. This two-issue miniseries teamed the master of the Marvel Universe with French icon Jean “Mobius” Giraurd for a story that saw the Silver Surfer have to step up to save the Earth again from the World-Devourer Galactus. However, there are some who use the coming of the giant to take power of their own, leading some to stand against the Sentinel of the Spaceways.

Lee often said that he enjoyed writing Silver Surfer more than any other character and if you ever read this book, you’ll see why. Lee’s Surfer is a philosopher from beyond the stars, trying to find the heart of humanity under all the cynicism of the modern world. Mobius is, as always, flawless. His pages bring Lee’s words to life, bringing emotion to the spectacle in a way that no other artist could. This book is an example of two greats at their finest and I feel bad for the self-proclaimed Marvel Zombie that hasn’t read this masterpiece.

1) “The Dark Phoenix Saga”

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“The Dark Phoenix Saga” is the X-Men’s finest moment and in my opinion, the finest moment in Marvel history. Chris Claremont and John Byrne had been building up this story since their time on the book started, telling the story of the Phoenix coming to Earth and how it affected the lives of Jean Grey and the X-Men. This story would see it all come to a head, as the Hellfire Club captured her, the mental manipulations of Mastermind bringing out her dark side and leading to the birth of the Dark Phoenix. The X-Men now have to not only save the universe from her, but her from herself.

The reason why Uncanny X-Men #129-138 is so beloved is one word – emotion. Claremont is able to capture the emotions of the story perfectly. All of the rage, the sorrow, the resolve, the contrition, and those final heartbreaking moments of love come through beautifully because of Claremont’s prose. Byrne’s art is able to bring it all to life on the page, all while giving readers the kind of action and detail they’d come to expect from him. This story is, in a word, perfect.

What Marvel stories do you think belong among the best of all-time? Do you think I got any of these wrong? Leave a comment in the comment section below.