Over the years, Dave the Diver has been an indie game that has crossed over with many other franchises, giving players new features to explore from other beloved IPs. Diving for resources could feature new creatures from another established series, while iconic characters from other games could appear in the restaurant players serve dishes in after exploring the depths of Dave the Diver‘s seas. Following the Into the Jungle expansion for Dave the Diver from June 2026, it’s worth going back and seeing which collabs have been the most impressive for the evergreen indie title.

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A brand-new crossover with fellow indie game Core Keeper is coming to Dave the Diver in November 2026 toward the end of the month, featuring a two-way crossover with that project. Core Keeper players can expect to see Dave the Diver character Cobra as an underground merchant, with new Bancho-inspired sushi armor, furniture items, and sound effects also coming to the game. Meanwhile, Dave the Diver will have an entirely new mini-game inspired by Core Keeper, where players have to defend NPCs Otto and Sammy’s farm from Core Keeper Caveling enemies. This level of respect for both games is usually how Dave the Diver crossovers go, making each of them worth checking out.

5. Balatro

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One the surface, Balatro and Dave the Diver are two games that couldn’t be more different, with the fishing/serving sim having almost nothing to do with the roguelike card game that took players by storm in 2024. Yet, the status of both of these games as fan-favorite indie experiences made their crossover make more sense than you’d think. This collab came out as part of the Dave & Friends update to Dave the Diver, a free addition to the game rather than a paid DLC. This goes to show just how eager the game was ready to include Balatro, which was a subject of justifiably heavy praise in 2024.

While Balatro received cosmetic card skins based on Dave the Diver characters, this was alongside several other simultaneous collabs with other games like Stardew Valley, Cyberpunk 2077, Slay the Spire, and The Binding of Issac. Dave the Diver went all-in on its end, though, going the extra mile to honor Balatro. Players can actually play a fully functional version of Balatro in Dave the Diver through “Jimbo’s Game,” a mini-game within the title. This edition of Balatro is underwater-themed, but features many of the same mechanics of the roguelike card game when players interact with it in the Sea People Village.

Defeating five main Sea People NPCs across three rounds each will earn players exclusive Joker cards for Balatro, alongside in-game money for Dave the Diver. The final NPC boss, Junak, can also be beaten in Dave the Diver in a final five-round match to win players an item called Jimbo’s Coin, a special charm that stacks melee damage. This scaled-down version of Balatro featured in Dave the Diver almost encourages players to go out and buy the full game, creating a crossover full of love and appreciation for the fellow indie title.

4. Guilty Gear

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Released as part of the Dave the Diver Anniversary Edition, another free DLC for the indie game was with the fighting game Guilty Gear Strive back in 2024. Guilty Gear is another series very different from Dave the Diver, being a long-lived fighting game IP from the 1990s arcade days that leapt back into the mainstream with Guilty Gear Strive. That being said, there is a fishing mini-game in Guilty Gear Strive, where players can spend in-game currency to “fish” for new character colors, soundtrack options, concept art, and other items. While unexpected, there is more connectivity with Dave the Diver than players would have thought.

While Guilty Gear Strive didn’t get any new items based on Dave the Diver, the latter title included a lot of new content featuring items from the fighting game. Specifically, players could participate in a new mini-game, inspired by rhythm games like Persona 4: Dancing All Night or Guitar Hero. During this game, players could listen to Guilty Gear Strive‘s new soundtrack, mainly the song titled “Disaster of Passion” representing the character May’s theme in the fighting game. Likewise, players also got a new weapon in May’s anchor, a giant anchor that represents the character’s role as a member of Guilty Gear‘s Jellyfish Pirates.

This other strange crossover into Dave the Diver‘s world also manifested in Bancho Sushi cosplay customers, having May as a speaker, and various rock-inspired decor and boat skins. While not the most two-sided crossover in the game’s history, the gap between similarities between either title couldn’t be bigger. For that reason, this is often a collaboration that is easily overlooked, with Dave the Diver not having as many new features as it has with other games it partners with.

3. Yakuza – Like A Dragon

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2025 saw a rare crossover between Dave the Diver and Yakuza: Like A Dragon, the new direction for the Yakuza series that turned the game from a beat-em-up style action-adventure to something closer to a turn-based RPG. The DLC packed named Ichiban’s Holiday is one of the few paid DLC for Dave the Diver, as it includes an entirely new story for the indie game within it. This collab is set entirely within Dave the Diver, where Like A Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga visits the Blue Hole setting of Dave the Diver while on vacation, setting forth a series of chaotic events.

Players get a chance to team up with Ichiban and Cobra to infiltrate the Sea Blue hideout, with new beat-em-up gameplay acting as a new min-game for Dave the Diver. Other Yakuza-inspired mini-games like the series’ infamous karaoke were also added to the game, making this collab one of the most extensive in the indie game’s history. Players also gained access to a variety of other expansion content, including:

Like A Dragon characters as Bancho-Sushi staff, in Dave the Diver art styles

New dishes inspired by the Yakuza series

Hero’s Bat weapon from Like A Dragon for players to use

Three new boat skins inspired by the Yakuza series

One new Phone charm from Like A Dragon

One new Cocktail Shaker from Like A Dragon

Unlike some of the other collaborations here, the Like A Dragon crossover was mostly a limited-time offer, meaning that players didn’t all get a chance to get everything. Thankfully, Steam now has the Ichiban’s Holiday content as an available DLC add-on for Dave the Diver, for a fairly small price. To see Yakuza content in the pixel-art, retro art style of Dave the Diver is a surreal experience, especially considering how focused on realistic crime stories are at the typical focus of Yakuza most of the time.

2. Digimon

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Possibly the smallest (and most recent) crossover on this List, Dave the Diver‘s In the Jungle update also included a small collab with Digimon, the anime series with fantastical creatures from the digital world. While you won’t see any actual Digimon in Dave the Diver, the magnitude of this partnership is spectacular, as it would be similar to Pokemon being featured in Dave the Diver in some way. Players only get a few references to Digimon in Dave the Diver, with a Tai Kamiya costume for the NPC Sato and a new Agumon-inspired look for your boat.

This connection may be very bare bones compared to something like the Yakuza DLC, but it is no less impressive than any of the other crossovers featured. To get a huge brand like Digimon into Dave the Diver, even in a small way, opens the door for far bigger collaborations. Brands like Transformers, the aforementioned Pokemon, Power Rangers, or other IPs that form toys and other collectibles now have a chance to be featured in Dave the Diver more through in-game cosmetics due to the Digimon Easter Eggs.

1. Godzilla

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By far the most unexpected and fascinating crossover in Dave the Diver is the one with Godzilla, the classic monster movie franchise that is notoriously strict with when and where the kaiju Godzilla can be featured. The atomic breath spewing legend has recently been the star of the box office with Godzilla: Minus Zero, but 2023’s Godzilla: Minus One and 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire likely inspired this collaboration, letting the Japanese icon go back to their aquatic roots in Dave the Diver‘s world. Much like the Yakuza crossover, this pairing is a huge one, but it is also free DLC for the game.

This crossover focuses on the appearance of a Dave the Diver original kaiju called Ebirah threatening the game’s world, with Godzilla appearing to fight it in an epic battle. The “Burning” form of Godzilla makes an appearance here (inspired by the character’s appearance in Godzilla vs Destoroyah), entering the Blue Hole area near Bancho Sushi. Players join the fight with Godzilla versus Ebirah, setting up surveillance to watch the kaiju battle and fighting Ebrirah with machine guns and torpedoes on your ship too. The event culminates in a moment where players can take control of Godzilla, defeating Ebirah once and for all.

This is arguably the most exciting crossover for Dave the Diver, even if it doesn’t lead to too many rewards. Completing the content in the collab nets players monster figurines and unlocks several Godzilla-themed recipes at Bancho Sushi, meaning you won’t interact with the event long once it’s over. However, this is still the most out-of-left-field crossover Dave the Diver has ever done, setting them up for other great connections with different IPs in a way that feels more authentic and honest than other games just doing so for shock value.

What Dave the Diver crossover is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!