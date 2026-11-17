Curry Barker is following up Obsession with a new original ghost movie, and he has added Matthew Lillard to the cast as he is in the middle of reshoots. Barker is making the movie Anything But Ghosts, the follow-up to his hit movie Obsession, and there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Obsession is the highest-grossing original horror movie of the 21st century, and fans want to see if it was a one-shot deal or if Barker is the real deal. The fact that Anything But Ghosts is going through reshoots and has added a brand-new character raises some concerns.

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However, the best news is that the new character will be played by Matthew Lillard, who is in the middle of a career resurgence. Deadline reported Lillard’s addition to the Anything But Ghosts cast, but there is no word on who he is playing or what his role will be in the movie.

What Matthew Lillard’s Signing Means for Curry Barker’s New Movie

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Curry Barker didn’t have many people looking over his shoulder when he was making Obsession, but it looks like he might be running into a little trouble with his follow-up Anything But Ghosts. Barker is not only directing the movie, but he is starring in it alongside his co-screenwriter, Cooper Tomlinson. Barker and Tomlinson play two con-artist ghost hunters who rig up scenes to rip off grieving clients. However, when they land a job that involves actual ghosts, they find themselves in over their heads.

While this sounds like the cult classic Peter Jackson movie The Frighteners, Barker makes it seem like it will be much darker. Tomlinson described it as what would happen if Key and Peele walked into Hereditary, making it sound like it might have the dark humor of The Frighteners, but it will be a lot more of a horror movie than that one ever was. The other thing to note is that it takes place in the same universe as Obsession, and no less than Seth Rogen said the movie is better than Obsession.

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Barker had a test screening a month ago, and it was said to go well, but Barker has gone into reshoots anyway. The fact that he has added Matthew Lillard in a mystery role means this is more than just fixing some scenes. With a new character, Barker is adding new material to the original movie’s cut. This is big news for Lillard fans, as he continues to have a huge career resurgence. Most recently, he has starred in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie franchise, returned to the latest Scream movie, and even took on a major role in Mike Flanagan’s Carrie miniseries. Next year, he has a role in James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow, and earlier this year, he had a role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Are you excited to see Matthew Lillard join Curry Barker’s new movie? Let us know what you want to see in the new movie in the comments below.