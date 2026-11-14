Dwayne Johnson’s Forgotten Dystopian Sci-Fi Movie Was a Total Flop, But It’s a Cult Classic for Donnie Darko Fans

Dwayne Johnson has been in quite a few weird films over the years. Some of his weirdest movies include stardom as giant monsters the size of Godzilla, or saving the world from ludicrously fake villain destruction. Interestingly enough, there’s one film that seems to be completely missing from his resume, a movie that contains a dystopian world, numerous celebrity cameos, a government conspiracy, and a bizarre plot so utterly bizarre that you’ll have to conduct a science experiment to comprehend it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The kicker here is this wasn’t just some cheesy low-budget sci-fi flick made by an indie film director. It was actually from the guy who made Donnie Darko, and it was attempting to deliver a massively ambitious statement about what the future of America was supposed to look like, an idea that was incredibly difficult to tell as a conventional Hollywood picture. The audience didn’t buy it at the time, but for lovers of strange cult films, there’s actually quite a bit to appreciate about this obscure dud – and Dwayne Johnson could have potentially delivered one of his most controversial turns on film.

Dwayne Johnson’s Southland Tales: Why It Tanked at the Box Office

The movie is Southland Tales, a bizarre and audacious film from Donnie Darko filmmaker Richard Kelly. The film, which arrived in 2007, depicts a distorted sci-fi version of 2008 in which America is on the brink of collapse, nuclear attacks have bred near-constant paranoia, profit-obsessed new tech rules the world, and there’s a strange phenomenon affecting the local police force. Presiding over all of this upheaval is Boxer Santaros, played by Dwayne Johnson, an amnesiac action star who randomly finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy with a porn star and a cop in trouble. Yep.

Watch the trailer and you’ll see what this movie probably wasn’t the most compelling to audiences, even during its time.

Play video

The supporting cast makes things even stranger. Sarah Michelle Gellar plays Krysta Now, an adult film star with ambitions of becoming a television personality. Seann William Scott plays twin brothers Roland and Ronald Taverner, while Justin Timberlake turns up as an Iraq War veteran with a particularly memorable musical sequence. It’s an enormous collection of characters, but the movie struggles to make all these ideas work together. Its disastrous reception at Cannes in 2006 didn’t help matters, and its eventual theatrical release brought in less than $400,000 worldwide. That’s a pretty spectacular failure for a movie with Dwayne Johnson at the center of it.

How Southland Tales Became a Cult Film for Donnie Darko Fans

If you loved Donnie Darko, you’re going to get a lot of juice out of Southland Tales. They are both Richard Kelly’s films, and both delve into his loves: time, fantastic coincidences, doomsday, and young people lost in a universe caving in on them. But while Darko is the result of a deeply inward, itchy ward of adolescent turbulence, Southland Tales is a vast web of conspiracy beyond the American political spectrum, touching on the media, end of days, energy sources, and a giant talking penis. There are moments that will make your mouth hang open in shock, but the films are so packed with ideas you’ll need a second viewing just to get a bead on the conversations in front of you.

That’s what makes the movie so fascinating on repeat viewings. Kelly doesn’t appear to care too much about making things easy for audiences. He tosses in political satire, science fiction, some celebrity culture, and even a little bit of weird musical number into one giant cinematic con job. And Dwayne Johnson gets to prove that he can be really good at something very different, too. Boxer Santaros is a very different type of confident savior of humanity than the action hero persona that audiences would associate him with for the decade to follow. Southland Tales might never be the next Donnie Darko (or at least it isn’t, in a way that everybody will like), but for devotees of ambitious science fiction that goes somewhere else completely, this forgotten box office flop has a lot to offer. Sometimes, the films that don’t get success during their initial release end up being the most interesting going forward.