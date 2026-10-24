New Fallout TV Series Trailer Has Fans All Saying the Same Thing About Prime Video’s Show

Are you ready for a Fallout competition series? It’s not clear quite what that wording means, as it could describe a game show, a reality show, or some combination thereof. Entitled Fallout Shelter: The Experiment, Prime Video’s latest extension of the Fallout IP appears to be based on the FTP construction and resource management game of the same name. In the single-player simulator, you take on the role of Vault Overseer, trying to manage your own underground community while keeping residents safe and alive, with occasional missions to the surface. Building real fallout shelters on the same scale as the game would be prohibitive, so it’s unclear as yet how the competition will work.

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When the series was initially announced, it was described as one in which “Dwellers (contestants) will live together in a top-secret vault, and they will compete in a series of games that will test the seven core attributes from Fallout, including Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck (S.P.E.C.I.A.L.)” A teaser trailer just dropped, and it’s deliberately minimal and vague, but it does announce a premiere date: January 13, 2027, which is a Wednesday. You can see for yourself below:

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Is a Fallout Shelter Game Too on the Nose?

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Many fans have compared this announcement to Squid Game, which is fair, because it’s brough to us by Studio Lambert, which also did the Squid Game competition show. Still more are noting that in a show where the fallout shelters are part of a big, evil, apocalyptic competition conspiracy by corporations, the idea of Amazon backing a show in which Vaults compete in a simulated apocalypse is somewhat ironic. “Ah yes, the show ‘Evil experiments’, based on the famous videogame series, ‘Don’t do evil experiments’” wrote one YouTube commenter. “Will slide right in next to Squid Games for ‘reality shows that expose real societal problems or allude to societal collapse’” replied another on Twitter/X.

With a big cash prize promised, however, it’s unlikely the show will lack for contestants. Game and reality shows with a theme are quickly becoming a natural part of the brand extension, especially for streaming networks. In addition to Squid Game, Netflix turned Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory into a game show, complete with controversial Gene Wilder AI. Prime Video, in addition to Fallout, has the James Bond spinoff 007: Road to a Million. We may never get a Masters of the Universe sequel, but would you bet against Prime Video doing some sort of Castle Grayskull Challenge series, akin to American Gladiators?

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What fans really want is an announcement of when we can watch Season 3 of the main TV series. They left us hanging in many ways at the end of the second. Will the Ghoul learn more about the fate of his family? What will the Legion do to New Vegas? While we wait, think of Fallout Shelter: The Experiment as a side quest. And count the contestants lucky that they’ll probably get better catering than flea soup, and better medical care than insane robots, if any of the physical challenges prove too tough.

What challenges would you institute in a Fallout-based competition? Duck into comments and cover the bases with your thoughts.