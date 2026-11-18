Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the most popular thing in pop culture. From 2008 to 2019, the first three Phases of the MCU were the blockbusters, taking Marvel Comics from a niche interest of the coolest people you know (comic fans are known for being much cooler than everyone else and I won’t hear anything that says otherwise) to something that everyone you knew thought was the greatest piece of superhero fiction ever… even though most of them knew nothing about superheroes. When their favorite actors left the MCU, so did they, these “diehard” Marvel fans abandoning the franchise.

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The Multiverse Saga has been something of a disappointment, partly because it just wasn’t as good as what came before, partly because they had to switch directions on the set-up because of Jonathan Majors’ crimes. Avengers: Doomsday is about to end the whole thing and the sad part is we’ve barely seen any cool multiversal Earths in the MCU. Marvel Comics is known for their awesome alternate Earths and these five should have been in the movies. Luckily, it’s not too late so salvage the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

5) “The Wastelands”

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“Old Man Logan” was huge right away. Part of this is because it was a Wolverine story – anyone who thinks he isn’t on Spider-Man’s level (and above the MCU Trinity’s as well) of popularity is wrong – and part of this was because it was the Civil War team of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven. The story took readers to an alternate universe where “Acts of Vegeance” – the villains attacking heroes they don’t usually fight – succeeded, leading to the deaths of most of the heroes. Wolverine was mind-controlled into killing the X-Men, becoming a pacifist and moving to the Hulk Gang’s territory after a trip to Japan with his wife.

The story was about Logan taking a bodyguard job for Hawkeye, taking readers across the Wastelands, the remainders of the United States under the control of the villains. “Old Man Logan” was just the first story that took readers there; since then, there have been numerous other stories set there. It’s become a favorite of fans and it would be cool to see it on the big screen. I don’t think the MCU should adapt “Old Man Logan” – it’s not the kind of story they’re good at – but they should bring in the Wastelands.

4) The Dark Ages Earth

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The Dark Ages came out in 2021. Marvel was trying to get one last story out of Tom Taylor before he signed his DC exclusive contract and the result was this book with Iban Coello. The Earth is attacked by Unmaker, leading the heroes and villains to team up to save reality. However, their solution to the threat of the cosmic titan ends up destroying nearly all technology on the Earth, leading to a dark new world of alliances, as the survivors scrape in the debris of civilization for the tools they’ll need to see the next day. It wasn’t massively popular – Taylor never had the following at Marvel that he did at DC and the House of Ideas didn’t advertise the book very much – but it was pretty cool.

Dark Ages Earth would be an interesting MCU setting. One of the things about the MCU is that it followed the example of the first Ultimate Universe, meaning a lot of it was “grounded”. Tech was a huge part of the setting, so seeing all of these characters we know and love trying to live without it would be awesome. Plus, the X-Men play a big role in it and since they’re the next big MCU thing, this would have fit beautifully into the cinematic multiverse.

3) “Age of Apocalypse”

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The X-Men are about to become the focus of the MCU. Sure, one day, we’ll get reboots of the Avengers characters and they’ll be popular again, but the MCU is about to become an X-Men world. The Multiverse Saga saw numerous mutants debut, with Deadpool/Wolverine concentrating on the mutant corners of the mutliverse. We got to see one of the coolest alternate Logans of all time in Weapon X, the Logan of the classic “Age of Apocalypse”, during this sequence. However, all we got was a glimpse of him; we never got to actually see the Age, whether it be on the big screen or Disney+.

X-Men fans love “Age of Apocalypse”; it was one of the most popular stories of the ’90s, when the X-Men were huge (if your parents were ’90s teens or babies, ask them about it; there’s a good chance that they’ll know about the story’s existence, at the very least). I have no doubt that the MCU will bring it to screens eventually, but they honestly should have done it already. Deadpool/Wolverine had the chance to give us Wade talking smack about the Age and that would have been fantastic. Who knows, maybe we’ll get lucky and it’ll show up in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

2) MC2

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Marvel Comics has lots of alternate futures, but most of them are honestly terrible. I don’t mean that as a quality judgment, since Marvel does dark alternate future better than anyone (DC has some good ones, but it doesn’t fit them nearly as well), but in that they’re excellent at creating harrowing alternate Earths. What If… was the epicenter of this, but we did sometimes get some hopeful endings from those stories. What If… (Vol. 2) #105 was about the Spider-baby, who had just “died” at the end of the Clone Saga. This issue posited that she survived and ended up becoming Spider-Girl, from the team of Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz. Fans loved Mayday Parker and soon, she got her own book.

This book would lead to the birth of MC2. This was the Marvel Universe of the future, with the children of various heroes taking up the mantles of their parents, following in the family business. MC2 was able to avoid cancellation numerous times, but it’s since faded away almost completely. It was always kind of awesome (although very much grounded in late ’90s Marvel, since that was what the future was being built off) and the best way for it to come back in the comics is for the MCU to do it. The MC2 would have been perfect for The Multiverse Saga and maybe if we’re lucky, we’ll still get to see it.

1) Earth X

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Earth X is an underrated Marvel gem, another example of Marvel’s dark alternate future dominance. The genesis of this alternate Earth was actually DC. Kingdom Come from Mark Waid and Alex Ross was huge and Wizard Magazine asked Ross to Kingdom Come the Marvel Universe after that DC classic ended. This would lead to him teaming up with writer Jim Krueger and artist John Paul Leon for the 14-issue series Earth X. The book took place in a future where everyone on Earth gained superpowers after an accident with a vibranium-based power technology. However, the actual reason was bound up with the history of humanity and what really created us.

Earth X, Universe X, and Paradise X are, in my not-so humble opinion, a perfect representation of what makes the Marvel Universe so great. It’s dark, yes, but there’s also hope and love leading the way. It would be amazing to see it on the big screen and we still could. Alternate futures don’t usually hold much truck with hope and would be cool to see our MCU favorites on this Earth.

What alternate Marvel Earths do you want to see in the MCU? Do you think Marvel Studios did a good job creating their multiverse? Sound off in the comments below.