Marvel Comics 6 Most Worthless Mutant Powers

In Marvel Comics, there are countless mutants all over the world. However, being a mutant does not necessarily make them a superhero, supervillain, or even a worthwhile X-Men member. Sometimes, it simply means that a person possesses a power that often leaves them worthless in battle. In some cases, it isn’t even a power, but just a mutation that makes them look different. Instead, the mutations often place a target on the mutants’ heads, and they lack the ability to defend themselves from the fearful public. Regardless of this, these mutants sometimes have bigger roles in Marvel Comics than their weak power set deserves.

From powers that have no worth in any battle to mutations that make a person look different than everyone else, here are the most worthless mutant powers in Marvel Comics.

6) ForgetMeNot (People Can’t Remember He Exists)

ForgetMeNot has possibly the worst mutant power of them all. He has no power at all, but his mutation is that no one can remember him, an ability known as “Unmemorability.” This happens once he is no longer in the direct line of sight of a person. When they stop looking at him, they forget he exists and all memories of him disappear from their minds. He is also undetectable to telepaths, and even Professor X forgot about him, having to place a psychic reminder in his mind to recall ForgetMeNot every hour. He is also undetectable to technology. The only person who ever remembered him was Fantomex, thanks to his engineered brain. ForgetMeNot also has no control over his powers, and when the obscure mutant died, Fantomex was the only person to remember him and know about his sacrifice.

5) Glob Herman (His Body is Made of Living Wax)

Robert Herman is one of the X-Men mutants who can never live a normal human life. His mutant power is Wax Physiology. Basically, his entire body is made up of living wax (known as a bio-paraffin). This means that the pinkish, see-through wax covers his body, rather than his skin, and his skeleton remains visible beneath the wax. He is highly flammable, and he can even throw bits of himself (or more accurately, the wax) at other people and things. He can withstand a great deal of damage in battle, and he possesses enhanced strength and speed. However, with his only power being the ability to throw flammable wax and catch himself on fire, this weird X-Men’s mutation is minimal as a hero.

4) Beak (He is a Human Chicken)

Beak’s real name is Barnell Bohusk, and his mutant power is that he is a human chicken. When first introduced in 2001’s New X-Men, Beast was trying to teach Beak how to fly. However, it was also shown here that he was mostly worthless, as Cassandra Nova quickly controlled him to attack Beast with a bat, and his mutant powers didn’t aid him in this at all. To break it down, Beak’s powers include gliding (not flying), enhanced vision, and his talons on his hands and feet that can cut into bare flesh. Humourously, his most significant power is making friends. At one point, he did receive a battle suit, but his mutant powers remain nothing more than looking like a chicken with sharp talons.

3) Kylun (He Can Duplicate Sounds)

Kylun is another example of someone who is not a worthless member of the X-Men, but it has nothing to do with his powers. He is a skilled fighter, a skilled swordsman, a master hand-to-hand combatant, and a gymnast. However, when it comes to his mutant powers, it has almost nothing to do with fighting. He possesses Acoustikinesis, a mutant power that allows him to perfectly duplicate any sound he hears using his vocal cords. This can be used for tactical moments, such as in Excalibur when he mimicked a Sentinel’s voice to get into their base without needing to fight their way in. However, other than that, his mutant powers amount to almost nothing.

2) X-Ceptional (He Can Blow Up Once)

X-Ceptional only appeared in one comic book miniseries. The fact that it was titled X-Men: Worst X-Men Ever should tell readers all they need to know. Bailey Hoskins is a mutant with one power. He has the power of self-detonation. However, he can only use this power once, and he has no regeneration powers, so when he uses his power, he dies. The five-issue miniseries showcases different points in his life, culminating in the last issue, where the story moves into the future. A mutant named Riches defeats most of the superhuman world and uses his powers to elevate mutants, specifically himself, to a position of power. Bailey finally proves himself when he goes up to Riches and blows himself (and Riches) up to save the world, using the mostly worthless power to become a hero.

1) Douglas Ramsey (Understanding Languages)

Douglas Ramsey was, at one time, one of the most hated mutants in Marvel Comics, as far as readers were concerned. He was a member of the New Mutants, but he didn’t even know they had powers or that he was a mutant when he enrolled at Xavier’s school. Professor X didn’t invite him to join a team, and while Emma Frost invited him to the Hellions, he rejected that offer. Doug’s power was that he could understand and communicate any language, spoken or written, human or alien in origin. His arrogance and pride were bigger than any power he had, and when he sacrificed himself to save the New Mutants, fans were just happy to see him go. On Krakoa, he became valuable when he could communicate with Krakoa, but that was still the extent of his importance. Douglas has received a power boost thanks to Apocalypse and is currently Revelation, but his mutant powers were always worthless compared to other X-Men.