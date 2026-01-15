5 DC Comics Moments You Missed This Week (1/14)

We’re now midway through the first month of 2026, and DC Comics is still going strong. I don’t know about you, but I think last week was amazing with books like DC K.O.: Knightfight #3 and Batman #5. We had a great batch of titles the first time I did this little weekly recap, and I was a little nervous doing it again. Don’t get me wrong, I think DC Comics is doing pretty strong as a whole, but would there be enough this week to make this new experiment worth trying again?

Thankfully, the answer is yes! DC Comics’ releases for January 14th were pretty good, and not just because of the latest chapter of DC K.O. #3. This week also saw the penultimate issue of Batman and Robin, not to mention the latest chapter of Supergirl, and an issue of Action Comics that sees a young Clark Kent throw his support behind the United States’ military. We got a lot of really cool moments in this week’s books, and there are a few you’re not going to want to miss. Read on to see the DC moments from January 14th’s books.

5. The Return of the Ventriloquist

Batman and Robin #29 is the second-to-last chapter of Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s time on the book before it ends altogether next month. And the craziness goes up a notch with the full-fledged return of Arnold Wesker as the Ventriloquist. It’s hard to make a man who uses a dummy with an old-school gangster voice intimidating, but the creative team makes it work here as the Dynamic Duo are in a race against time to stop Wesker’s new reign of terror now that he’s back to his old ways again.

4. Superboy Fights for the U.S. Military

Action Comics is giving fans a new look at Clark Kent’s time as Superboy and boy does it add a new wrinkle to things. Clark is summoned by General Sam Lane to assist with a military operation in exchange for not digging into Superboy’s private life. He’s dispatched to Modora to rescue Silas Stone and recover a weapon he’s been forced to make. It’s an intense mission for Superboy, one that actually gives him his first brush with death. And even though Superboy successfully rescues Stone, it teaches the Boy of Steel how complicated heroism actually is.

3. Supergirl’s Violent New Year Party

The incredibly underrated Supergirl series gives us a belated New Year’s special that drives a surprising wedge between its main character and her new friend group. Kara, Lena Luthor, and Lesla-Lar are invited to a dry party, which gets Lena curious about alcohol (who can’t get drunk by conventional means). So Lena whips up a special concoction to get Lesla plastered and well…let’s just say Lesla is a violent drunk. Also, Supergirl ends up buzzed, leading to a fight breaking out in the middle of the party. Talk about a hell of a way to start the new year.

2. Larfleeze Attacks Oa

As a huge fan of the only Orange Lantern in the DCU, I was pleased to see the latest issue of Green Lantern Corps. The Corps is starting a new initiative to bring the Emotional Spectrum together by having several of the various lights’ strongest wielders work together. However, Larfleeze has another idea, namely taking Oa for himself. He takes his Central Power Battery and goes to maximum charge, attacking the Emotional Spectrum’s leaders and creating a giant construct version of himself to conquer Oa. Larfleeze has always been greedy, but this time, he’s going to try to take everything.

1. DC K.O.’s Quarterfinals

I don’t think I have the room to discuss how much happened in DC K.O. this week. This issue focused on the tournament’s quarterfinals, a tag-team match that saw old faces rejoin the fray in four exciting battles. From Joker bringing Mr. Mxyzptlk for a hilarious stunt to Superman taking on the power of Shazam, this issue was a nail-biter from start to finish, an end that brought in the Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. Seriously, if you haven’t read it, I highly recommend checking it out because it was one of the wildest things all week.

