Chainsaw Man Reveals the Aging Devil’s Own Domain Expansion

With Jujutsu Kaisen recently releasing its final chapter, Chainsaw Man might just be its spiritual successor. Shockingly, the Aging Devil is seemingly tapping into the story of Yuji Itadori and the domain expansion techniques that helped to put creator Gege Akutami’s manga on the map. As Asa and Denji struggle with this new primordial fear, the Japanese government, and the Chainsaw Man Church, this is a crossover that the shonen stars aren’t particularly to fond to dive into. Chainsaw Man Chapter 180 might just be a game-changer for the current storyline.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga, Chapter 180, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The Aging Devil doesn’t scream “Domain Expansion” when he unleashes his new locale, but his surprise technique is one that creates a new environment very beneficial to the primordial fear. In arriving into this new environment, Asa discovers a serene setting that separates her from her power. This comes at a terrible time for the War Devil as she tries to kill Denji but to no avail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shueisha

Chainsaw Man’s Jujutsu Kaisen Crossover

Luckily, Asa and Denji aren’t kept in the dark for too long as a mysterious new devil hunter approaches them. While not revealing his name, the new character explains the Aging Devil’s environment, “Welcome. This is the world the Aging Devil created. I used to be a devil hunter. I was good at it too. My friends respected me. I had no complaints. One day, when I passed a mirror… ‘My laugh lines have deepened. Man, I don’t wanna age. If there were such a thing as an Aging Devil, I’d make a contract with it.’ As soon as those words left my mouth, I found myself here.”

The new devil hunter then revealed the shocking information that he has been trapped in this location for eighty-two years and he is the youngest one trapped there. Unfortunately, most people who are denizens of the Aging Devil’s “domain expansion” have lost their minds. Luckily, the trapped character confirms that a human did escape from this environment long ago. Unfortunately, it appears as though Asa won’t get any more out of this figure as he too has lost his mind.

Chainsaw Man’s Anime Hitting These Events

Unfortunately, we will most likely be waiting for quite a long time in terms of even seeing the War Devil, Asa Mikata, arriving in the anime adaptation, let alone introducing the Aging Devil. Despite this fact, the manga is still charging forward as creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and hasn’t hinted at the idea of the series ending like Jujutsu Kaisen recently has.

The next chapter in Chainsaw Man’s anime is the first movie of the franchise, with Studio MAPPA still refraining from confirming whether or not a season two is on the way. Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc will pick up right where season one left off but has yet to reveal its release date. This winter, Shonen Jump is planning to feature Chainsaw Man as a part of its Jump Fest annual event, so we might be hearing word on the anime’s future.

Want to stay up to date on Chainsaw Man and the domain expansions that are crossing universes? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Denji and Jujutsu Tech and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.