Dragon Ball Officially Announces Massive New Theme Park

Dragon Ball has officially announced there’s a massive new theme park now in development as part of a huge $7 billion USD deal to help make it happen. As Dragon Ball continues to celebrate the milestone 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga series making its first debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans have gotten to see all kinds of major new projects make their debuts. There’s even more in the works for the immediate future with more of the anime now on the way, but there’s an even bigger project planned.

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Dragon Ball first announced development on a new theme park in Saudi Arabia back in 2024, but now Saudi Arabia and France have come to terms on a new agreement to open a second major theme park in France. According to a new report from Reuters, the Elysee Palace has revealed that French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have now committed to a $7 billion USD deal to build a new theme park in Cergy-Pontoise, just north of Paris.

New Dragon Ball Theme Park to Open in France

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According to the report, the idea of a new Dragon Ball theme park came during a conversation between the two where they discovered they both had a love for Akira Toriyama’s massive franchise. Saudi entertainment ​and investment group Qiddiya will be financing the new endeavor (as they are also behind the initially announced theme park), and there’s no opening date for the park set at this time. But it’s such a big scale project that it’s likely going to be many years before it happens. This is going to also create opportunity for tons of jobs in the region as well.

“Nothing like this has been seen since Disneyland Paris,” Macron stated on social media about the announcement. “A new global destination. Here, in France. Thank you to Qiddiya and Saudi Arabia for their trust in our country, in our talents, and in our future.” Dragon Ball fans in other territories are certainly going to look at this idea with envy, but with its opening being years away there’s still plenty of time to plan a potential international trip to visit the new park when it opens in the future. Until then, we’ll have lots of the anime to enjoy.

Dragon Ball Super to Return in Fall 2026

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Thankfully this is only one of the new Dragon Ball projects coming our way. Dragon Ball Super is set to return to screens later this Fall with a brand new remake of the original TV series. Taking on the Battle of Gods arc, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is going to be an “enhanced” version of the arc with updated visuals, sound design, and more. It’s going to be even including the events of the Resurrection F arc, but there are still many other mysteries surrounding what to expect from the new remake series.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has yet to confirm an official release date as of the time of this writing, but there’s even more on the horizon. A brand new anime has been announced to be in the works as well as Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is set to adapt the currently exclusive to the manga arc, Galactic Patrol Prisoner. With this new remake, a new anime series, and even a theme park now in the works, Dragon Ball fans are in for a big future.

HT – Reuters