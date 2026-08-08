Dragon Ball Super Might Finally Be Coming Back From Hiatus After 2 Long Years

Dragon Ball Super has given fans hope that it’s coming back from hiatus after two long years, and it’s time to get ready for the future. Dragon Ball Super went on hiatus shortly after the tragic passing of series creator Akira Toriyama back in 2024, and left things off following the end of the manga’s adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film. But even in the midst of hiatus, series artist Toyotaro has been sharing his interest in bringing the series back with new materials following a brief return with a special last year.

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Dragon Ball Super has been on a hiatus since March 2024, and series artist Toyotaro has been keeping active in the series with special art and tributes to its many characters in the years since. But it’s been far from a full return from the series itself, and now the artist is sparking home in a comeback with fans as he took to social media to respond, “Thank you. I got it” when a fan asked for the series to come back for a continuation. Which could mean things are finally progressing forward.

Is Dragon Ball Super Finally Coming Back From Hiatus?

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When it comes to Dragon Ball Super‘s return, it really is only a matter of “when” and not exactly an “if.” The franchise is still incredibly successful even without an active anime or manga release at the moment, and the anime has been preparing for a comeback of its own beginning later this year. It’s not only going to make its return with a new remake series starting out with the Battle of Gods arc in Dragon Ball Super: Beerus beginning later this Fall, but eventually will return with brand new anime soon after too.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced as a brand new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, and this is one of the arcs from the manga release that had not been adapted into anime before. With this and the Granolah the Survivor arc left to adapt, it does stand to reason that the manga would need to start back up in full once more to craft new materials so that the anime could keep going after these arcs make their way to screen. And with its monthly release schedule, it needs as much time as possible.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is currently scheduled for a release later this Fall, but it has yet to confirm how many episodes it’s going to be running for. The anime will be an “enhanced” version of the original Dragon Ball Super TV series that will be taking on the Battle of Gods and Resurrection F arcs, and might be running for even longer than expected. Then we’ll be getting the brand new Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol anime adaptation sometime after, but no release window has been set for that thus far.

Dragon Ball Super needs quite a bit of time to get through whatever next arc it needs to before the anime reaches that point, and that gives us a solid 3-4 year window if both the Galactic Patrol Prisoner and Granolah the Survivor Arcs get the anime treatment. So we could be seeing a lot more Dragon Ball Super coming our way as soon as this year if the artist behind it all is starting the hype train.