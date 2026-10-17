Island Vibes and Big Bucks: 3 Southern Islands Promo Pokémon Cards Collect $972k at Auction

Three Southern Islands promo Pokémon TCG cards have just sold for an extraordinary $972,000 through Fanatics Collect, with two of the tropical treasures setting new sales records along the way. Fan favorite Mew supplied the biggest price, with a PSA 10 Gem Mint copy of the 2001 promo Pokémon card reaching a towering $660,000. However, two other standouts from the 18-card collection were hardly just along for the ride. A PSA 10 Togepi sold for $192,000, while Slowking added another impressive $120,000 to the tally.

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Both Togepi and Slowking eclipsed sales records established just one week earlier, adding $24,000 and $12,000 to their respective highs. Mew, meanwhile, finished below its mammoth $840,000 record from the preceding Fanatics auction, although a $660,000 piece of Pokémon cardboard is hardly cause for financial concern. Originally released in Japan in 1999 before reaching English-speaking audiences in 2001, Southern Islands is celebrated for its immediately recognizable tropical artwork and distinctive, nearly full-card reverse-holo treatment. Their exceptional condition rarity helps explain why collectors are spending such spectacular sums, as the individual results demonstrate.

PSA 10 Southern Islands Reverse Holo Mew – $660,000

Previous Record Sale: $840,000 in October 2026

ImAge Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Mew remains the unquestioned headliner of Southern Islands, and even a substantial retreat from its previous record still produced a staggering $660,000 sale after 33 bids. Just one week earlier, another PSA 10 example sold for $840,000 through Fanatics Collect, establishing a benchmark that this latest copy missed by $180,000, or approximately 21.4%. That earlier sale was part of a trio of Southern Islands promos that collected nearly $1.2 million, alongside Togepi and Marill. Illustrated by Keiko Fukuyama, Mew’s delightful artwork forms part of Rainbow Island’s Sky panorama, connecting with Pidgeot and Onix to create a larger, beautifully realized scene. Indeed, one of Southern Islands’ most distinctive features is how its 18 cards are arranged into six three-card panoramas, with each illustration contributing to a larger tropical triptych. Beyond its obvious appeal as one of the most popular Mythical Pokémon, Mew also boasts an extraordinarily small PSA 10 population of just 20 copies. That makes flawless examples genuinely difficult to acquire, especially when their owners have little incentive to part with them. While the latest result demonstrates that even the most desirable Pokémon cards do not increase indefinitely, $660,000 is still a wallet-shattering sum for a promo that originally came packaged alongside 17 other cards.

PSA 10 Southern Islands Reverse Holo Togepi – $192,000

Previous Record Sale: $168,000 in October 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Togepi might look utterly innocent in its singularly charming Southern Islands artwork, but its latest auction performance was anything but. The PSA 10 copy attracted a whopping 46 bids, the most among these three cards, before selling for $192,000 and surpassing its previous $168,000 record from October 5. That represents a $24,000 increase, or approximately 14.3%, in the span of a single week. Even more impressively, PSA currently lists just 18 Gem Mint copies of Togepi #4, making it the rarest of this trio in terms of its highest-graded population. Another Keiko Fukuyama illustration, Togepi occupies part of Rainbow Island’s Riverside panorama, where its artwork connects with Ivysaur and Raticate. When Wizards of the Coast released Southern Islands in English in July 2001, all 18 cards came packaged together in a decorated folder alongside six postcards and three booster packs. That made Togepi a guaranteed inclusion, provided collectors could actually find the collection in the first place. For additional perspective on just how quickly Togepi’s market has transformed, PSA’s sales history includes a Gem Mint example selling for $9,300 in June 2025. Less than 16 months later, the card has now officially entered the territory of nearly $200,000 auction sales. Not bad for a little egg-shaped ‘mon enjoying an island vacation.

PSA 10 Southern Islands Reverse Holo Slowking – $120,000

Previous Record Sale: $108,000 in October 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Last but certainly not least, Slowking rounded out this pricey island getaway with a new $120,000 record after 34 bids. The previous high was established only a week earlier, when another PSA 10 sold for $108,000, meaning this latest example added $12,000 and approximately 11.1% to that already lofty benchmark. Slowking’s recent sales trajectory is particularly interesting: a Gem Mint copy brought $42,155 on eBay in late August, another reached $68,625 through Goldin in September, and Fanatics has now pushed the record into six figures in consecutive weeks PSA lists 54 examples in a 10, making Slowking considerably more plentiful at the highest grade than either Mew or Togepi, although 54 is hardly an enormous population for such a beloved vintage promo. That kind of condition rarity has been commanding enormous premiums lately, with four exceptionally rare e-Reader Pokémon cards recently combining for $780,000 at auction. Of course, there’s plenty to appreciate beyond the grading label, as Naoyo Kimura’s fantastic artwork depicts a cheerful Slowking alongside Psyduck and Bellsprout amid tropical foliage.The scene forms part of Tropical Island’s Beach panorama, connecting with Exeggutor and Wartortle. Slowking is also one of six Southern Islands cards featuring a highly distinctive reverse-holo treatment, with sparkling foil and occasional swirls dotting much of the card outside its central illustration. Between that wonderfully playful artwork, the unusual holofoil finish, and its increasingly imposing auction history, Slowking has established itself as a notable Southern Islands collector piece.

Southern Islands Continues Its Expensive Vacation

Taken together, these three sales offer another rather remarkable example of how far the vintage Pokémon market has progressed in 2026. Just weeks earlier, two PSA 10 Pikachu grails combined for an astonishing $1.26 million via Fanatics Collect. Mew remains the undisputed heavyweight of Southern Islands, commanding more than twice the combined prices of Togepi and Slowking, but the latter two are rapidly establishing their own spectacular benchmarks. Perhaps more importantly, all three sales demonstrate just how much emphasis collectors are placing on condition rarity, especially when the underlying cards boast memorable artwork and strong nostalgic appeal.

Of course, Mew’s $180,000 decline from its previous record is a useful reminder that vintage Pokémon card valuations are hardly guaranteed to move in one direction, even for grails. One extraordinary auction result does not automatically establish what every subsequent copy will fetch. Still, Togepi and Slowking have now surpassed their previous highs in consecutive weeks, joining a growing collection of vintage Pokémon cards rewriting the record books. For a collection originally sold in English for just $19.99, having three individual cards generate nearly $1 million 25 years later is quite the development. Southern Islands might depict a tropical paradise, but there’s certainly nothing laid-back about the prices its most desirable cards are commanding these days.