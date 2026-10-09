4 Stunningly Rare Perfect 10 e-Reader Pokémon Cards Nab a Combined $780,000 at Auction

The Pokémon TCG’s e-Reader era did not last especially long, but collectors are certainly making up for lost time. Expedition Base Set arrived in 2002, followed by Aquapolis and finally Skyridge in 2003, closing out Wizards of the Coast’s run with the game after three visually distinctive expansions built around Nintendo’s e-Reader technology. More than two decades later, flawless examples from those sets are becoming some of the most fiercely contested pieces of vintage Pokémon cardboard on the market. Fanatics Collect supplied another rather expensive reminder in its latest Weekly auction, where four holos from Expedition and Skyridge combined to sell for an extraordinary $780,000. A PSA 10 Expedition Butterfree led the PSA contingent at $204,000, its Gengar setmate reached $180,000, and a PSA 10 Skyridge Umbreon matched that figure. The biggest result of the quartet belonged to the elusive, grinning Skyridge Gengar, with a CGC Pristine 10 copy commanding $216,000.

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Those prices look even more remarkable once condition scarcity enters the equation. The English e-Card series featured unusual card frames and dot-code strips that allowed compatible cards to interact with Nintendo’s Game Boy Advance e-Reader. Skyridge also marked the end of Wizards of the Coast’s tenure publishing the Pokémon TCG, giving an already unusual technological detour a healthy dose of historical significance. The broader market has been paying attention, too, with sealed Expedition and Skyridge booster boxes recently setting auction records of their own. Of course, being old and interesting alone does not transform a Butterfree into a six-figure card. Condition is doing plenty of heavy lifting here: the Expedition Butterfree has only 19 PSA 10 examples, Expedition Gengar sits at 84, and Skyridge Umbreon has 129. CGC, meanwhile, has graded only 13 copies of the Skyridge Gengar as Pristine 10s. Those are exceedingly slim populations for cards suddenly commanding very serious demand.

PSA 10 Expedition Holo Butterfree – $204,000

Previous Record Sale: $60,001 in August 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Butterfree being the most expensive PSA-graded card in this particular group might be the biggest surprise of the entire auction. The Sumiyoshi Kizuki-illustrated holo from 2002’s Expedition is certainly beautifully eye-catching, with Butterfree floating across a colorful, almost Dr. Seuss-ian holographic backdrop, but this is still a ‘mon that rarely occupies the same collecting stratosphere as Gengar or Umbreon. Its condition rarity changes the equation dramatically. PSA has graded only 19 copies at Gem Mint 10, representing roughly 2% of submitted examples, and recent sales had already demonstrated what happens when one of those few copies actually surfaces. PSA 10 sales reached $48,000 in June, $49,538 later that month, and $60,001 in August before the Fanatics copy attracted 21 bids and landed at a towering new record of $204,000. That represents an increase of nearly 240% over the previous $60,001 benchmark in less than two months, meaning Butterfree just fluttered into an entirely different financial echelon.

PSA 10 Expedition Holo Gengar – $180,000

Previous Record Sale: $98,723 in September 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Gengar has been spending much of 2026 making its old auction records look increasingly quaint, with five rare Mewtwo and Gengar cards already obliterating previous benchmarks earlier this year. Expedition Gengar has proven especially busy. The Yukiko Baba-illustrated holo reached $55,200 in early August before another copy sold for $72,000 at the end of that month, followed by a $98,723 result in September. Barely a few weeks later, the card nearly doubled that, reaching $180,000 through Fanatics after 29 bids, adding more than $81,000 to its previous tracked high and increasing the record by roughly 82%. PSA lists 84 Gem Mint copies, making this Gengar substantially less scarce at PSA 10 than the Butterfree above it, but there is obviously no shortage of demand. Baba’s wonderfully wooly artwork also gives this version of Gengar an identity all its own, depicting the Ghost-type against an almost alien landscape with its unmistakable grin dominating the scene. A card that could be obtained for (a still quite steep) $55,000 in August has now more than tripled that figure.

CGC Pristine 10 Skyridge Holo Gengar – $216,000

Previous Record Sale: $37,820 in June 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Gastly’s final form was far from finished. Its Skyridge holo is a very different-looking card from the Expedition version, with Kyoko Umemoto placing the grinning Ghost-type within a sharp, almost crystalline environment that works beautifully against the set’s distinctive, if divisive, e-Reader frame. It is also extraordinarily difficult to find this card in CGC’s highest current grade. Only 13 copies have earned a Pristine 10, and the previous publicly tracked high for the grade was a $37,820 sale in June. This example blew the doors off that result, drawing 31 bids at Fanatics before settling at $216,000 to add more than $178,000 to that prior benchmark – an increase of roughly 471%. PSA remains the dominant name attached to most enormous Pokémon card sales, but CGC’s highest-end slabs have increasingly demonstrated that collectors will pay substantial premiums when the card and grade are scarce enough; another recent Fanatics auction produced several notable records and first-time sales for CGC-graded Pokémon cards.

PSA 10 Skyridge Holo Umbreon – $180,000

Previous Record Sale: $168,000 in September 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Umbreon commanding six figures requires rather less explanation. Eeveelutions have become one of the most powerful character-specific markets in the entire Pokémon TCG, and six exceptionally scarce Eeveelution cards recently combined for nearly $600,000 at Fanatics, with several setting fresh records along the way. Skyridge supplies one of the most celebrated vintage Umbreon cards ever printed. Atsuko Nishida’s artwork places Umbreon beneath a moonlit, almost celestial sky, allowing its glowing yellow rings to stand apart beautifully from the dark scene surrounding it. Add Skyridge’s status as the final Wizards of the Coast expansion and a PSA 10 population of only 129, and the ingredients for a serious grail were already present; now the price has caught up with that considerable enthusiasm. A PSA 10 sold for $168,000 on Sept. 28 before this copy reached $180,000 just one week later, establishing another publicly tracked high. That is a comparatively restrained increase of roughly 7%, although describing a $180,000 Umbreon sale as “restrained” rather neatly illustrates where the increasingly zealous upper end of the Pokémon TCG market currently sits.

e-Reader Pokémon Cards Are Scanning at Six Figures

Taken individually, any one of these sales would have been noteworthy. Together, the $780,000 total provides a fairly striking snapshot of just how aggressively collectors are pursuing elite-condition cards from the TCG’s e-Reader years. Gengar and Umbreon are obvious hobby heavyweights, but Butterfree reaching $204,000 might be the more revealing result. There was no Charizard, Gold Star designation, trophy-card provenance, or Pikachu anniversary frenzy required; just an exceptionally scarce PSA 10 from a coveted vintage set and enough bidders willing to chase it. That does not mean ultra-rare Butterfree cards are the new Moonbreon or Bubble Mew, of course, particularly when only 19 Gem Mint copies exist and a single auction can therefore move considerably faster than the broader market. Still, it is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss the larger pattern: Expedition, Aquapolis, and Skyridge have moved well beyond being the quirky final chapter of the WotC era. The e-Reader may be long gone, but its cards have never looked better – or more valuable.