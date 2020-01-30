Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne Win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The fifth winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been crowned following the finals this week on WWE NXT.

The tournament began back in 2015 and subsequent tournaments have been held in 2016, 2018, 2019, and now this year. The finals on this week's edition of NXT on the USA Network featured the BroSerweights (Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle) taking on the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson).

On their way to this year's final, the BroSwerweights defeated the team of Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews, followed by Imperium. The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated the reunited Time Splitters, followed by the Undisputed Era.

The match went right around 20 minutes and saw the teams tear down the house, as you would expect. Lots of creative, tandem moves throughout the match with neither team able to maintain a clear advantage.

A turning point came late when the Grizzled Young Veterans hit a Doomsday Device on the outside of the ring, an absolutely insane looking move.

Dunne and Riddle were able to come back, both hitting simultaneous moves off the top rope. Dunne tagged in and Riddle threw their opponent in the air, with Dunne finishing him off with a kick while mid air and covered to secure the pinfall.

Ranallo sold the fact that Riddle and Dunne have only been a team for three weeks and yet defeated all of these high profile teams during the tournament. They will go on to receive a tag team title shot against the Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver Portland in two weeks.

Previous winners of the Dusty Classic include Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, the Authors of Pain, The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly), and Aleister Black and Ricochet.

