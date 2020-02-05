Eric Bischoff Doesn't Believe Jon Moxley Is AEW's Top Guy Yet

Ever since he arrived in AEW at the end of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Jon Moxley has been one of All Elite Wrestling's most captivating personalities and biggest names. And after feuding with the likes of Kenny Omega, Darby Allin and PAC, the former WWE Champion finally turned his attention to the promotion's biggest surprise by feuding with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. He'll get his first crack at winning the world title at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Feb. 29, and in the weeks leading up to the event he's been brawling with Jericho and his Inner Circle faction.

However despite the big reactions he gets every week, Eric Bischoff doesn't believe Moxley has reached the level of being AEW's "top guy" just yet. The former WCW president and Friday Night SmackDown executive director explained his thoughts on a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast.

"Not yet," Bischoff said (h/t Wrestling Inc. for transcript). "I gotta be honest, I like his character, I like his work, I like the fact that he is kind of this enigma in a way. Theres a lot of things I like about him, but the top guy? If I'm being honest, no I don't."

Bischoff's co-host Conrad Thompson asked what he feels Moxley is missing, and Bischoff answered with "Range."

"He's two dimensional and he needs to find that third dimension to get him to a Chris Jericho type level," Bischoff said. "There's nothing wrong with his work, nothing at all wrong with his character other than I'm not seeing a lot of depth to it. There's a sameness to it, there's not enough range to it. I think that's true across the boards for a lot of characters, not just Jon Moxley.

"You go back and look at Chris Jericho's career and he's been able to successfully reinvent himself so many different times and so many different ways because he has that range and that third dimension that a lot of people have really never developed. A lot of top guys don't have it. If any talent, not just Jon Moxley, wants to reach that next level they have got to have that range that allows them to position elements of their character that make them feel more interesting."

Moxley is booked to face Ortiz of the Inner Circle on this week's AEW Dynamite. Before he and Jericho can finally lock horns, he'll defend his IWGP United States Championship against Minoru Suzuki at New Japan's The New Beginning in Osaka event on Sunday.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!