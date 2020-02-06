Photo: AEW Shows Cody Rhodes' Nasty Brusies From MJF's Lashes

AEW Dynamite ended this week's episode with an emotional scene involving Cody Rhodes, MJF and a large chunk of the roster. As part of the stipulations for their upcoming match at the Revolution pay-per-view, Rhodes had to take 10 lashes with a leather belt from Friedman, and could neither quit nor retaliate unless he wanted the match to be cancelled. Rhodes was on the verge of quitting multiple times, but was supported by Arn Anderson, The Young Bucks, his brother Dustin Rhodes and his wife Brandi (who had dropped all signs of her Nightmare Collective gimmick for the segment).

Rhodes managed to endure all 10 hits, which covered his back in red welts. AEW uploaded a photo of Rhodes' back from backstage after the show, and the results looked pretty gruesome.

MJF, furious that his plan to get Rhodes to quit didn't work, nailed Cody with a low blow before running out of the arena. The next stipulation for their match will see Rhodes take on Wardlow (making his AEW debut) inside of a steel cage.

On Wednesday Tony Khan confirmed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that the Double or Nothing pay-per-view would be returning to the MGM Grang in Las Vegas on May 23.

"Last May, we sparked a revolution with our inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas," Khan sai. "Double or Nothing rocked the wrestling industry and led to Wednesday Night Dynamite, a top-rated weekly show on TNT reaching millions of viewers worldwide, and over 140,000 live event tickets sold to date.

"It's been an incredible run, and only fitting that we return to Las Vegas to celebrate our one year anniversary with AEW's marquee event," he added. "On Saturday, May 23, Double or Nothing is back for round two at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Last year's event changed the world of wrestling, and this year the stakes will be even higher."

On top of Rhodes vs. Wardlow, AEW announced a bunch of matches for the next three weeks of television during this week's Dynamite. Here's the full list:

Feb. 12: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. SCU

Feb. 12: AEW Women's World Champion Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Feb. 12: Jon Moxley vs. Santana ('Eye for an Eye')

Feb. 19: Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow (Steel Cage Match)

Feb. 19: Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner gets a title shot at AEW Revolution)

Feb. 26: Kenny Omega vs. PAC (30-minute Iron Man Match)

