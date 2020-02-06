Watch: Darby Allin Calls out Sammy Guevara With a Flamethrower on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin wound up on the receiving end of an attack from The Inner Circle last week, and on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite he made it clear he wants to get his hands on Sammy Guevara. During the assault Guevara used Allin skateboard to crush his throat, and in a pretaped video Allin was still unable to speak due to the damage. Suddenly Allin had a flamethrower in his hands, and he used it to scorch a cardboard cutout of Guevara and Chris Jericho hugging.

Allin was the first man to challenge Jericho for the AEW World Championship back in late 2019, but came up short when Jericho taped both of his hands behind his back.

Allin vs. Guevara would be an excellent edition to the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. As of now the show only has one match booked — Jericho vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

