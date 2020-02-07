Former WWE Superstar Arrested For Narcotics and Weapons

It's been a while since fans have seen the man known as Adam Bomb competing in WWE, but the latest news surrounding the former WWE superstar is not what anyone was expecting. Adam Bomb, whose real name is Emmett Bryan Clark Jr., was arrested on charges of conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession, and possessing a weapon during a drug offense (via TMZ). He was arrested alongside Dennis Miccolis, who is known as the keyboardist for The Buckinghams, and Miccolis faces counts of conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, and transporting or selling narcotics.

The case is being prosecuted in Maricopa County, Arizona, and Bomb has pled not guilty to the charges. According to Bomb's lawyer Robert Jarvis, the claims in the police report are not factual in the least.

"The police report contains alleged facts that have been grossly misconstrued and are incorrect," Jarvis told the Arizona Republic. "This includes incorrect allegations relating to medication and its use."

Concerning the weapons charge, Jarvis said the pistol that Bomb had is a family heirloom, specifically a Korean War pistol that Bomb kept stored in his home. No other details were available, but we'll keep you posted as this story develops.

Adam Bomb wrestled in WWE from 1993 to 1995, and during his short run was involved in feuds with Earthquake, Bam Bam Bigelow, and most notably The Undertaker, though he did come up short in that last one. Bomb was mostly a heel during his time in WWE, but towards the end of his time there he did enjoy a small run as a babyface, though that ended shortly after the initial In Your House pay-per-view.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!