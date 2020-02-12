Triple H Congratulates Simone Johnson on Her WWE Arrival, Talks Comparisons to The Rock

During his media conference call for NXT TakeOver: Portland on Wednesday, Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) was asked about the major news that dropped earlier in the week that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, had officially signed with WWE and reported to the Performance Center. Johnson started training infrequently at the PC back in 2016, and "The Game" commended her on the work ethic she's already displayed. He also addressed the elephant in the room regarding the comparisons to her father she'll have to face once she makes her debut, saying that he doesn't envy the pressure she'll be under.

"I don't think that there's any advice I could give her that she doesn't already have coming at her from her dad and her mom," Hunter said. "They will know the challenges that she will face of being The Rock's daughter. I don't envy that position, because when we made the announcement and you see the media coverage of that, at every conceivable format and every conceivable level people are talking about it. When she tries to do this, the spotlight is so incredibly bright that you have to be an incredibly strong person."

"You have to be very thick-skinned and have a very strong resolve," he added. "But if there's one thing I know about Simone having known her for a few years now, she has that. The reason she's in the PC is not because she's The Rock's daughter. She has a passion to do this. We brought her around the system, her passion was so evident. When I say '[she] does everything,' she's putting up the ring, she's picking up towels, she did everything every time she's ever been here to prove herself."

He then added that one thing she evidently picked up from her dad was her work ethic.

"The People's Champ" congratulated Johnson on the news earlier this week.

Check out the full NXT TakeOver: Portland card below:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

NXT Tag Team Championships: The Undisputed Era vs. The BroserWeights

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox (Street Fight)

