NXT's Lio Rush Becomes Number 1 Contender for Cruiserweight Championship

Tonight two of NXT's most talented stars had the chance to earn a spot as the Number 1 contender for Jordan Devlin's Cruiserweight Championship, and both stars left it all out in the ring. Rush and Garza turned in one hell of a performance, diving from the top rope and dishing out hard-hitting and risky offense in a bid for their next chance at Championship gold, and after a hard-fought battle one managed to stand in the spotlight, and it was Lio Rush.

Now Rush will have a chance to bring the Cruiserweight Championship home after initially losing it to Garza, who then lost it to Devlin. Lio can make amends with all of that and wear the title once more, but Devlin isn't giving it up without a fight.

"It looks like YOU are the next stop on the @Jordan_Devlin1 Cruiserweight Championship Tour." The #IrishAce puts the NXT Cruiserweight Title on the line against @itsLioRush NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/GbTKL4Evz4 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 13, 2020

Last Wednesday, The Velveteen Dream made a shocking return to NXT, going after The Undisputed ERA, who put Dream on the shelf back in October. With NXT TakeOver: Portland just days away, how will The Dream’s return affect the black-and-gold brand? Find out tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

This is what is on deck for tonight's NXT.

Lio Rush vs Angel Garza

Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai

Adam Cole vs Kushida

Velveteen Dream Addresses Return

Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

Johnny Gargano vs Cameron Grimes

