Matt Hardy Contract: WWE Comments on Superstars' Leave

Hours after Matt Hardy confirmed that his WWE contract had officially expired, WWE released a statement confirming that the tag team wrestling legend was leaving the company. A portion of the statement read, "Matt is perhaps most revered for the uncanny connection he has cultivated with the WWE Universe over the years, even as his character has transformed. From a gravity-defying daredevil willing to take any and all risks to becoming one of the most eccentric personas ever seen as "Woken" Matt Hardy, all incarnations had one thing in common -- the adoration of WWE fans.

"WWE thanks Matt Hardy for his contributions to sports-entertainment and the WWE Universe and wishes him the best in his future endeavors," the statement continued.

Hardy then took to Twitter to thank the company for their kind words.

The multi-time tag team champion returned to the company alongside his brother Jeff Hardy at WrestleMan 33. Over the next three years he held tag team championship gold three times, but spent large chunks of time either off television or toiling on the lower midcard.

"As of this current time, I have decided to let my contract with WWE expire," Hardy said in his explanation video. "I am going to become a free agent, and that's not saying I'm not going to return to WWE, I did not want to leave WWE, I love WWE, WWE is my home. WWE has treated me great as an employee for the last three years, they've been great to me, they've been great to my family, they've been great to my kids — I have nothing but great things to say about WWE and all the people who work there. And going back twenty-plus years ago, if it wasn't for Vince McMahon I would not have been able to obtain the life, the quality of life I currently have. So I will always be grateful for that and I will always be appreciative of that."

"I am positive that am some point I will definitely be home, back with WWE once again," he later added. "I mean, I think there's definitely a WWE Hall of Fame ring waiting on myself and my brother. But I think right now, I need to weigh all my options, I need to see what all's out there, and I need to see what is going to be the perfect environment for Matt Hardy to maximize these next few years of my career. And really give me a creative canvas to paint my masterpiece, because that is what I want to do right now."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.