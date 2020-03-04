AEW Releases First Official Rankings After AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling's latest pay-per-view, AEW Revolution, closed out with Jon Moxley defeating Chris Jericho to become the new AEW World Champion. Considering this was the first time the world title changed hands in the young company's history, many fans were curious to see how it would shake up the official rankings for the singles division, and if it would point to Jericho getting a rematch for the title in the near future. The latest rankings, released on Wednesday hours before AEW Dynamite, seemingly confirmed that Jericho will get a chance at winning his title back sooner or later.

The man formerly known as "Le Champion" came in at No. 1 in the power rankings, followed by MJF, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and PAC.

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/GCf5cgF5l1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 4, 2020

Meanwhile, it looks like Omega and Hangman Page have new challengers for their tag titles as The Dark Order have moved to the No. 1 spot with a perfect 5-0 record in 2020. Over in the women's division it looks like Hikaru Shida will get the next shot at Nyla Rose after winning a four-way on last week's Dynamite.

Here's everything AEW has planned for tonight's episode in Denver:

Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

PAC vs. Chuck Taylor

Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian and Colt Cabana vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds and John Silver

Big Swole vs. Leva Bates

Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall

DENVER! Brought my extra pair of gloves (duh, it’s the Rockies) and we’re bringing this plus altitudes of surprises your way tonight!https://t.co/NtyhGK2iRm - 5:30pm local mountainous belltime@AEWonTNT - 8pm ET/7pm CT local couch belltime pic.twitter.com/far0t5X4eF — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) March 4, 2020

Heading into Saturday night's match with Jericho, Moxley admitted that winning the AEW title would mean more to him than his WWE Championship win in 2016.

"This, I feel, will be a far greater feeling," Moxley said in an interview. "You know this is me, on my own, doing things my way. Totally different situation. Not even a comparable situation - as good as a night as that was."

AEW will return to pay-per-view on May 23 with the Double or Nothing event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

