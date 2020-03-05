NXT Star Dominik Dijakovic Injured

Unfortunately part of the job of being a professional wrestler is dealing with injuries, and during tonight's broadcast, it was revealed that NXT star Dominik Dijakovic is currently dealing with one that is causing him to miss some time. Maura Ranallo explained that Dijakovic is currently dealing with a hamstring hematoma after an attack by Damian Priest, who went after Dijakovic's leg with a nightstick. As a result, Dijakovic is considered week to week, so it might be a bit before we see the star back in the ring.

Dijakovic had been locked in battle with North American Champion Keith Lee most recently, but Priest put a stop to that prematurely. It remains to be seen if Dijakovic will go back after Lee for the belt upon returning or go after Priest for causing the injury in the first place.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"Two huge Steel Cage Matches will headline tonight’s edition of NXT. One will see the bitter, personal rivalry between The Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong come to a head. The second will see former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai aim to settle the score. Who will stand tall in what are sure to be brutal Steel Cage showdowns? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card.

Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong (Steel Cage)

Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai (Steel Cage)

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs The Undisputed ERA

