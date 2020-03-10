The Undertaker Confirmed for Next Week's WWE Raw, Will Sign Contract for WrestleMania 36 Match With AJ Styles

AJ Styles threw down the challenge for a match at WrestleMania 36 against The Undertaker. Even though "The Deadman" didn't appear to answer the challenge, it looks like the match is happening as WWE confirmed a contract signing would take place on the March 16 episode of Raw. Styles wanted revenge on Undetaker for attacking him at both Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber, then claimed "The Phenom" should've stayed retired after his apparent send-off at WrestleMania 33 after his loss to Roman Reigns. He even went so far as to mention Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool, saying she was forcing him to keep wrestling so she could keep spending his money.

NEXT MONDAY: The #Undertaker and @AJStylesOrg will be LIVE on #Raw to officially sign the contract for a match at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/tmkqhZUsUy — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below. The event will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Ironically, McCool was in the headlines last week for calling out WWE for snubbing her from a "Greatest Women's Championship" list on WWE.com

"Real talk-when you've put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe(simply b/c I'm the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the "women's revolution"-but WOW-not even top 45!" she tweeted.

WWE updated the article to include her, but that wasn't enough to stop "The Deadman" from calling the company out on Twitter.

Too little too late...unbelievable!! — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 3, 2020

Since his apparent "retirement" in 2017, Undertaker has wrestled eight times, including:

A squash match over John Cena at WrestleMania 34

A casket match against Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble

A July 2018 live event at Madison Square Garden

A No DQ match with Triple H at Super ShowDown (2018 in Melbourne, Australia)

A tag team match with Kane against DX at Crown Jewel (2018)

An infamous match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown (2019)

A tag match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules (2019) against Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns

His last "match" came at Super ShowDown in February, where he was Rey Mysterio's last-minute replacement in a six-man gauntlet match. He pinned Styles with a single chokeslam to win.

